A'JA WILSON, NONA LEE AND SARAH FLYNN TO BE HONORED AT THE 4th ANNUAL SPORTS POWER BRUNCH HOSTED BY TAYLOR ROOKS

Sponsors Include Paramount Content for Change, Meta, Head & Shoulders, National Football League

PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports -- today announced the honorees and panelists for the 4th Annual Sports Power Brunch. Sponsored by Paramount Content for Change, Meta, Head & Shoulders®, and National Football League, the 2023 event will be held at The Clayton House in Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, during Super Bowl week. Additional sponsors include Beam Suntory the Official Spirit Sponsor and Prime Capital Investment Advisors.

The Sports Powe Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports (PRNewswire)

This year, three elite women will be celebrated for their contributions to the field: Sarah Flynn, CMO 35V/Boardroom; Nona Lee, Founder & CEO Truth DEI, Former Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer Arizona Diamondbacks; and A'ja Wilson, Reigning WNBA MVP (2X) with the World Champion Las Vegas Aces, 4X WNBA All- Star and Olympic Gold Medalist.

Hosted by Taylor Rooks, journalist and broadcaster with Warner Bros Discovery Sports and Amazon's Thursday Night Football, this year also includes a red-carpet hosted by Ari Chambers, Founder of HighlightHER and Forbes 30 Under 30. The Sports Power Brunch recognizes leading women who are game changers in the fight for gender equity in sports who each bring their unique expertise to the sports industry. This year's event includes a wide range of women in sport with diverse experiences that have resonated with many in the industry with outstanding achievements.

Named as one of top 10 events to attend by The Atlantan Magazine, this annual event takes place during Super Bowl week in each host city. Created in 2019 by LaTonya Story, CEO of LPS Consulting PR, the 23-year sports communications and marketing professional has curated a memorable experience with this highly anticipated annual event that encourages and empowers women to continue to thrive and excel in the sports industry and beyond. Attendees enjoy a day filled with empowerment, inspired conversations and networking with today's sports, entertainment, and business industry leaders.

"We are delighted to continue to recognize honorees and panelists for excellence and innovation in their careers," said Sports Power Brunch CEO LaTonya Story. "Each honoree brings a unique set of skills, perspectives and experiences to the sports industry that advances the mission of The Sports Power Brunch and deepens our impact as we work to provide girls and women with the tools they need to reach their full potential in sport and life."

Each year the event donates partial proceeds to a nonprofit organization; such recipients have included The Power of Girls, Winning Edge Leadership Academy, A10 Foundation and American Cancer Society. The 2023 charity recipient will once again be the American Cancer Society and Sterling Legacy Fund, created to honor the life and memory of LaTonya's son, Sterling, who succumbed to Malignant Lymphoma at the age of 30 in 2019 after being misdiagnosed.

The 2023 Sports Power Brunch Honorees are recognized in the following categories:

Gamechanger Award presented by Meta - A'ja Wilson

Innovation Award presented by Head and Shoulders - Sarah Flynn

Trailblazer Award presented by Paramount Content for Change - Nona Lee

The event will include three informative panels with trailblazing women in sports:

Women, Power & Money presented by National Football League





Shaping Our Stories// Leading Women in Media and Communications presented by Paramount Content for Change





Emerging Influence of Social Media and Brand Marketing presented by Meta

Moderators include. Melissa C. Potter, Vice President, Strategy & Impact, Paramount; Constance Williams, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, National Football League and Elizabeth Stranges, Strategic Partner Manager, Athletes, Meta

Panelist include: Janet Domingo Fletcher, Senior Director – Olympics & Sports Marketing, Procter & Gamble; Crystal Barnes, Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility & Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Paramount; Kristyn Cook, Senior Vice President and Chief Agency, Sales & Marketing Officer, State Farm Insurance; Sandra Douglas Morgan, President Las Vegas Raiders; Denise White, CEO EAG Sports Management; Savannah Wall Foster, Vice President Client Relations and NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor, Athletes First; Jennifer Lynne Williams, Chief Development Officer, USA Basketball; Kimberley A. Martin, NFL Reporter, ESPN; Alex Jean Glover, Graduate Student, SMU Volleyball Athlete and Meta NIL Empower Athlete and Haley Rosen, CEO & Founder, Just Women's Sports.

For more information, visit: https://www.sportspowerbrunch.com and social media: Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportspwrbrunch, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportspowerbrunch

