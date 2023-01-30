Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Paradigm Announces Acquisition of Welvie

Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago

Outcomes-focused health care innovators come together to enhance solutions and create new synergies  

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, an industry leader in solving catastrophic  and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced its acquisition of  Welvie, a leading health care decision-support company. The Paradigm-Welvie partnership will  combine the unique assets and capabilities of the two organizations to enhance each other's  current products and services, while enabling development of new solutions to improve  outcomes for patients, families, and customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Paradigm)
(PRNewsfoto/Paradigm)(PRNewswire)
Welvie's outstanding consumer education platform will be valuable in helping our clinicians deliver information...

Both organizations have proven track records of improving health outcomes. Paradigm, a  pioneer of value-based care since 1991, has set the standard for outcomes-focused care and for  transforming the lives of individuals with catastrophic and severe injuries and diagnoses.  Enabled by deep clinical expertise and resources, Paradigm achieves industry-leading results  that bring hope to patients and families facing extreme health care challenges. Since 2008,  Welvie's self-guided online programs, offered through health plans and employer groups, have  helped consumers work with their doctors to make more informed decisions that lead to better  results. Welvie's flagship program, Welvie My SurgerySM, is used by more than a million health  care consumers and has achieved a 98 percent satisfaction rate.

Leadership of both organizations said they believe their core competencies complement each  other well. "We work closely with individuals and families throughout the care management  and recovery process," explained Paradigm CEO John Watts. "Welvie's outstanding consumer  education platform will be valuable in helping our clinicians deliver information to those who  are facing complex health care issues. Customers of both companies will benefit from the  combined force of Paradigm's expertise and resources and Welvie's market-leading decision  support platform."

Welvie CEO Chip Tooke said that Paradigm's deep clinical expertise will add a new dimension to  Welvie's decision-support programs. "The added high-touch clinical support will enhance our  ability to help consumers understand health information and use it to make more informed  choices with their doctors," he said.

Welvie will operate as a separate business unit within the Paradigm enterprise, led by Chip  Tooke, Welvie's CEO, and supported by his outstanding management team and employees.

The acquisition of Welvie closed on January 27, 2023. Financial terms of the transaction are not  being disclosed. Triple Tree, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Welvie for this  transaction.

About Paradigm 

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the  lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a  pioneer in value-based care since 1991 and has an exceptional track record of generating the  very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers. Deep clinical expertise is the foundation  for every part of Paradigm's business, including its risk-based clinical solutions, case  management services, high-value specialty networks, home health, and payment integrity  programs.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more  information, please visit https://www.paradigmcorp.com/.

About Welvie 

Welvie's online shared decision-making programs My Surgery (surgery), My Life Letters  (advance care planning), and My Immunity Score (building stronger immunity health) help  people work with their doctors to become more informed and more engaged in their health for  the benefit of a better life. Welvie programs have been implemented across the country by  health plans, large employers, and government agencies. For more information about Welvie,  visit www.welvie.com.

Media Contact 
Vikki Herrera, Oak Street Communications 
media@oakstreetcommunications.com 
408.206.7009

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paradigm-announces-acquisition-of-welvie-301733108.html

SOURCE Paradigm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.