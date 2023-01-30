Cypress Creek Renewables brings on Chief Revenue Officer

Jeremy Wodakow will join the solar leader's Executive Team this week

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Creek Renewables is pleased to announce today that Jeremy Wodakow will be joining the company as Chief Revenue Office (CRO). In this role he will focus on building and maintaining offtake relationships and developing a trading and risk management team to optimize Cypress Creek's growing portfolio of operating assets. He will work closely with the development team to deliver projects and structure renewable supply that best meets the needs of these customers.

"Through previous work with Axpo U.S. we have had the pleasure of getting to know Jeremy and can already see that he will be a great fit with our team as we welcome him to Cypress Creek," said Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek Renewables. "His experience with energy origination, trade and innovative solutions to risk management will be an asset as our company's growth continues."

Wodakow most recently served as the Head of Axpo U.S., where he was the first employee and built the American arm of Axpo Solutions, the international renewable energy producer and energy trader, from the ground up. There he was responsible for all aspects of the business, from establishing the presence in the U.S. market, to defining strategy and managing commercial activities. Previously Wodakow held positions as Head of North American Gas & Power Origination and Structuring at Noble Americas, Principal at TPG Capital, Vice President of Commodity Sales and Structuring for Goldman Sachs and IBD Analyst at Lehman Brothers.

Wodakow earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from New York University, Stern School of Business.

"I am excited to join Cypress Creek at such a critical time in the renewable industry and look forward to utilizing the best-in-class asset portfolio to provide innovative solutions to our customers that drive the growth of the company and deliver our mission to power a sustainable future, one project at a time," Wodakow said.

About Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables developer and independent power producer. It develops, finances, owns, and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States with a mission to power a sustainable future, one project at a time. Since inception, Cypress Creek has developed 12GW of solar projects. Today it owns 2GW of solar and has a 23GW solar and storage pipeline. Cypress Creek's leading O&M services business, Cypress Creek Solutions, operates and maintains 4GW of solar projects for customers across 24 states. For more information about Cypress Creek, please visit ccrenew.com.

