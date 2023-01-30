Cox Automotive Presents 2023 Leader in Sustainability Award to Mark Miller Subaru

With two certified Subaru Eco-Friendly Retailer locations, Mark Miller Subaru is dedicated to sustainability with initiatives focused on energy and water conservation as well as recycling.

In addition to sustainability, Mark Miller Subaru prioritizes corporate and social responsibility.

A sustainability goal of Mark Miller Subaru is to adopt digital tools that enable it to minimize its physical footprint while still servicing customers successfully.

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive presented its annual Leader in Sustainability Award to Mark Miller Subaru, a dealership with two locations – Midtown and South Towne – serving communities along the Wasatch Front in north-central Utah and throughout the state.

Jeff Miller, General Manager and CEO of Mark Miller Subaru (middle) is presented the Cox Automotive 2023 Leader in Sustainability Award by Cox Automotive President Steve Rowley (right) and Roland Ambe, Director of Sustainability at Cox Automotive (left). (PRNewswire)

Cox Automotive presented its annual Leader in Sustainability Award to Mark Miller Subaru during NADA Show 2023.

The Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award recognizes a dealership for outstanding in-dealership sustainability programs related to waste reduction, energy or water conservation and focused on innovation, creativity, and engagement with its employees and the community. Cox Automotive President Steve Rowley presented the award during NADA Show 2023 in Dallas.

"I am pleased to present the Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award to Mark Miller Subaru for its extraordinary commitment to the environment and doing business the right way," said Rowley. "The Cox commitment to building a better future for the next generation is fundamentally tied to protecting the planet through sustainability. As the first dealership in Utah to be certified in the Subaru Eco-Friendly Retailer Program, Mark Miller Subaru continues raising the bar on environmental sustainability standards."

In addition to sustainability, Mark Miller Subaru is dedicated to corporate and social responsibility and the family has made these areas a priority since they entered the automotive industry in the 1930s. As a benefit corporation, the Mark Miller Subaru corporate charter states that its No. 1 priority is not making money. Instead, the dealership considers society and the environment ahead of profits. Mark Miller Subaru has donated over $3.2 million to charity since 2010 to help people, pets and the planet.

"We are a fourth-generation business, and corporate responsibility has always been very important to us," said Jeff Miller, general manager and CEO of Mark Miller Subaru Midtown and South Towne. "The idea of being an important steward of this community; doing the right thing always; taking care of our people and the planet; it's at the core of who we are and what we were founded on."

Embracing the broader Subaru Loves the Earth initiative, Mark Miller Subaru focuses on maintaining eco-friendly facilities and operations. Both Mark Miller Subaru Midtown and South Towne stores are solar, with 60% of the power coming from over 1,200 solar panels on the two rooftops. Water conservation is another focus area, with low-flow faucets and toilets in the showrooms and car washes that fully recycle the water used (saving 75 gallons of water per car wash). Additionally, eco-friendly materials are used throughout the facilities.

Regarding facility operations, Mark Miller Subaru proactively saves energy through daylight harvesting and encourages conservation, recycling and waste reduction. One of the newest initiatives the dealership has implemented is recycling cabin air filters, which previously were thrown away. Now, through a partnership with TerraCycle, cabin air filters can be recycled into new items like park benches. Another big initiative was going paperless. In partnership with Cox Automotive, the dealership now digitally powers its entire F&I process, reducing the dealership's carbon footprint and saving money. Additionally, paperless deals offer customers a more convenient signing experience, helping to reduce the time it takes to buy a car.

A sustainability goal for Mark Miller Subaru is to adopt digital tools to enable up to 30% of its customers to never have to step foot in one of its stores. This will allow the dealership to keep a smaller, environmentally-sound footprint while still servicing customers successfully.

"We are so much more successful when we are feeling good, and doing good in the community makes you feel good," said Megan Stenquist, culture director for Mark Miller Subaru. "We make sure that staff knows the positive impact their actions can have in addition to the positive impact giving back has on their own lives. Taking part in the bigger mission is a way to really bring your best self to work."

For leadership in promoting green business practices and making a difference through community service, Mark Miller Subaru will receive $10,000 to fund a sustainability project, as well as receive an energy audit from the Cox Conserves team.

As a part of Cox Enterprises, Cox Automotive is committed to doing business the right way, not just the easy way. That means continuously working to reduce the company's environmental impact through the national sustainability program, Cox Conserves.

For more information on the Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award, visit: https://www.coxautoinc.com/about-us/community/leader-sustainability-award/

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders and fleet owners. The company has 25,000+ employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $21 billion in revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on Twitter, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

About Cox Conserves

For well over a decade, our national sustainability program Cox Conserves has been instrumental in driving meaningful progress toward environmental change — inside our company and within the communities we serve. With more than $100 million invested in sustainability and conservation projects, we're on track to meet our aggressive Cox Conserves goals: send zero waste to landfill by 2024 and to be carbon and water neutral by 2034. To learn more about Cox Conserves, visit: www.coxenterprises.com/cox-conserves

