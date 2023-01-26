Why Are My Hives Not Going Away? Introducing the Chronic Urticaria Toolkit

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have hives that do not go away? If your itchy bumps and painful welts last 6 weeks or longer, this is known as chronic urticaria, or chronic hives. The skin condition affects more than 500,000 people in the United States, but some medical experts believe prevalence is higher as many do not report or recognize symptoms.

Allergy & Asthma Network has launched a new Chronic Urticaria Toolkit to raise awareness of the skin condition. The toolkit, available at ChronicHives.info, helps people identify symptoms and discuss treatment options with their doctor.

"The Chronic Urticaria Toolkit is a new, easy-to-use educational resource," says Lynda Mitchell, Allergy & Asthma Network interim CEO. "It is intended to support patients on their journey to living well with chronic urticaria. It is also an aid to healthcare professionals as they work with patients to uncover what's causing symptoms and decide on the best treatment."

What is chronic urticaria?

Chronic urticaria is diagnosed when hives appear for more than six weeks. The hives may break out for no apparent reason, go away, and then come back again – often on different parts of the body.

There are different types of chronic urticaria, each with different triggers. If you and your doctor are unable to identify what's causing the hives outbreak, it's called chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU).

Chronic urticaria is most common in adults between the ages of 40 and 59. More women than men are affected. Chronic urticaria also affects more Black Americans than Caucasians.

Chronic urticaria can impact a patient's quality of life. It can take both a physical and mental health toll. The good news is that chronic urticaria is not a lifelong condition. Doctors, mental health specialists and patients can work together to develop a management plan. This allows patients to live their daily life with as few symptoms as possible.

What is in the Chronic Urticaria Toolkit?

The Chronic Urticaria Toolkit is a one-stop, web-based educational resource. When you visit ChronicHives.info, patients will be provided the below benefits:

Learn what chronic urticaria looks like and how it's diagnosed

Find out about the different types of chronic urticaria

Be able to identify what can trigger or worsen symptoms

Learn about treatment options – from antihistamines to biologics

Watch webinars and videos hosted by chronic urticaria medical specialists

Get a list of questions your doctor may ask at appointments

You can also get answers to frequently asked questions, such as:

How can you prevent chronic urticaria?

Is chronic urticaria contagious?

Can pregnancy cause chronic urticaria?

Why is chronic urticaria worse at night?

Is there a chronic urticaria diet?

When patients gain a better understanding of chronic urticaria, they take another step toward improving quality of life. Research shows developing a chronic urticaria management and treatment plan can improve home life and productivity at work or school.

The Chronic Urticaria Toolkit was created with support from Amgen, Genentech and Novartis. To learn more, visit ChronicHives.info.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit patient outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Our patient-centered network unites individuals, families, caregivers, health professionals, industry partners and government decision makers to improve health and quality of life for people with asthma and allergies. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all while promoting evidence-based standards of care.

