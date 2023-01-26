VUORI TEAMS UP WITH EXOS AS EXCLUSIVE APPAREL PARTNER

Exos' 2023 NFL Combine class to be outfitted with Vuori ahead of the Combine in March

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exos, the industry-leading coaching and corporate wellness company, today announced a partnership that cements Vuori, the Coastal Californian activewear brand as their exclusive premium performance apparel partner.

As the powerhouse behind top NFL athletes, Exos annually helps produce elite talent throughout the Combine and Draft season. Historically, Exos has supported over 12,000 elite athletes, including 1,000+ NFL draft picks, 99 of which came in the '22 draft class alone. The timing of this partnership allows for an immediate upgrade to the athlete training experience with Exos' entire 2023 Combine class outfitted in Vuori performance gear as they get ready for the biggest job interview of their lives, the NFL Combine.

"When you're evaluating new additions of any kind, you're always looking for those who align with your mission and values. It is invigorating to team up with Vuori as they share similar values to Exos: adapting to their industry, focusing on bettering their consumers' lives, all while maintaining a growth mindset. We couldn't be happier to partner with Vuori and look forward to what the future holds," says Exos Senior Vice President and Head of Performance Innovation Amanda Carlson-Phillips.

Rooted in its purpose, Vuori is a new perspective on performance apparel. Vuori draws inspiration from the active California lifestyle — making products that stand the test of time and hope to inspire others to live healthy, extraordinary lives. Launched in 2015, Vuori delivers elevated everyday essentials that are built to move in and styled for life.

Exos and Vuori share a similar outlook on helping individuals get ready for the moments that matter most and understand this goes well beyond the element of training. Both organizations are committed to helping individuals during all facets of their training journey, with Exos focused on an inside-out approach and Vuori focused from the outside in. Exos gameplans across training, nutrition, sleep, regulation, reflection and daily movement while Vuori develops and supplies the best gear for that custom game plan. Together, athletes will be supported in work, sport and life, and be ready to rise to the occasion both on and off the field.

"Vuori is excited to announce our strategic partnership with Exos, providing premium performance apparel to their elite athletes and performance centers. We are continuously looking to align our mission with like-minded brands, athletes and organizations. Exos is a great partner in our alignment and shared commitment to fitness, health, and overall wellness," says Vuori Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Sakelliou.

Through this strategic partnership, Exos coaches and practitioners working inside the walls of nearly a third of Fortune 100 companies will be sporting the Vuori brand. In addition, Exos, the owner and operator of nine elite athlete performance centers nationwide, will have its athletes and athletic performance staff fitted in Vuori as they shape the future of elite sports performance. Looking ahead, both brands plan to leverage their innovation teams, leaning on Exos' performance heritage and prowess in fueling athletes, combined with Vuori's market presence and value-backed mission, to impact lives on a grand scale.

About Exos:

Exos is an elite coaching company with 22+ years of experience empowering pro athletes, the military, and Fortune 100 corporate professionals to perform at their best. With industry-leading corporate wellness services, Exos is the trusted wellness source for leading brands, helping more than 400,000 employees return to their peak performance post-pandemic. With a holistic understanding of performance spanning movement, nutrition, mindset, and recovery, Exos creates customized in-person and virtual programs that empower teams to succeed in their pursuits at the office and beyond.

About Vuori:

A new perspective on performance apparel.

Vuori draws inspiration from the active California lifestyle—an integration of fitness, yoga, surf and life. We make products that stand the test of time and hope to inspire others to live healthy, extraordinary lives. Vuori is much more than a brand. It's a way of life.

Launched in 2015, Vuori delivers elevated, everyday essentials that blur the lines between fitness and life. An active yogi and surfer, founder Joe Kudla was motivated to create clothing that's Built to Move in. Styled For Life. Today, Vuori is available at retailers around the globe, and has stores in nearly 30 cities, including Malibu, New York and London.

With products that are designed to last, the Climate Neutral Certified brand is committed to sustainability, with a three-tiered approach: involving the use of recycled and sustainable materials, reducing of plastic waste, and offsetting 100% of carbon emissions. Vuori's Investment in Happiness drives meaning for every area of the business, a philosophy and active commitment to the shared happiness of its team, customers, community, and the natural environment.

