Lukka Completes ISO/IEC 27001 Certification to Build Trust with Global Customers

Leading global institutional crypto data and software provider, Lukka, further demonstrates commitment to risk management with ISO Certification.

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lukka, the leading institutional crypto data and software provider, has completed its ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, furthering its long-standing commitment to putting risk management first in order to serve the most risk-mature businesses in the crypto ecosystem. This international standard is used to certify that organizations establish, implement, and maintain continually improving Information Security Management Systems.

The ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's best-known standard for information security management systems (ISMS) and is often required as part of vendor selection processes. Certifications are conducted by independent accredited certification bodies following a comprehensive audit of the requirements outlined within its framework. Lukka's ISO/IEC 27001 Certification was issued by the British Standards Institution (BSI), an independent certifying organization. BSI is one of the world's first National Standards Body, was an integral part in forming the ISO/IEC 27001 framework, and is globally recognized as a leader in certifying ISO standards.

"Participating in the crypto ecosystem requires partnership and interaction with many different entities across a complex value chain. Receiving the ISO 27001 ISO/IEC 27001 certification shows our customers that they can rely on Lukka to deliver innovative software and data solutions with a commitment to the highest standards of security risk management and data protection." - Michael Quilatan, Head of Risk at Lukka.

Lukka was the first service provider in the crypto ecosystem to complete AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II audits in 2018 and 2019 respectively. With the addition of this ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, Lukka further emphasizes its commitment to ensuring customer trust to establish financial transparency for their businesses.

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the most risk mature businesses in the world with institutional data and software solutions. Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data and traditional business needs. Its customers include both Traditional and Crypto Asset Exchanges and Trading desks, CPA & Accounting Firms, Fund and Financial Auditors, Fund Administrators, Miners, Protocols, individuals, and any other businesses interacting with crypto assets. All of Lukka's products are created with institutional standards, such as AICPA SOC Controls, which focus on accuracy and completeness. Lukka is a global company headquartered in the United States. | For information about Lukka, visit lukka.tech

