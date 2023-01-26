GrowPods Provide Self-Sufficiency with a Robust, Dependable Supply of Healthy Food Year-Round

"Farm-to-table" is out. "Grow Your Own" is the newest trend in food.

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), said that GrowPods – the company's unique Controlled Environment Farms, offer a way to capture the next big trends in sustainability, healthy eating, and self-sufficiency.

According to the Wall Street Journal, chefs are redefining "farm-to-table" by overseeing the growing themselves. By utilizing high-tech, easy-to-operate hydroponic growing systems like GrowPods, people can now grow their own leafy greens and certain fruits and vegetables.

GrowPods utilize an advanced hydroponic system. This gardening method uses nutrient-rich water instead of soil to grow plants. This technique requires less space and water, and typically provides larger yields than traditional soil-based agriculture.

Due to advances in automation, today you don't need to be a scientist or a farmer to grow a bumper crop of fruits and vegetables. In the last few years, companies like ACTX have modernized the processes to automatically control all aspects of the growth cycle, including lighting and feeding, and even will communicate with you through Wi-Fi-enabled apps.

The benefits to growing your own food are enormous. Traditionally grown food can be full of pesticides, herbicides, and pathogens from farm run-off, and it is also almost always grown for its ability to withstand the rigors of a lengthy distribution system, and not for attributes such as flavor or nutritional value.

GrowPods allow you to grow leafy greens and vegetables that are free of pesticides, pathogens, and chemicals. Food can be picked at prime nutritional value and served immediately, for an experience that is better than "farm-to-table."

Growing your own food also increases self-sufficiency. The pandemic showed us that our nation's food chain is broken. Almost two years later, it's still hard to find some products at the local Kroger, and it's not rare to find aisles empty for one reason or another.

Today, the grow-your-own-food movement is becoming more popular. Due to product shortages and a desire to have healthier food, people are becoming more interested in being self-sufficient, and growing their own fruits and veggies in a sustainable manner.

Ron Finley of the Ron Finley Project, says "Growing your own food is like printing your own money." His group is teaching communities how to transform food deserts into food sanctuaries. He said growing your own food isn't just about a garden, "it's about freedom."

GrowPods give individuals, community groups, and businesses the ability to grow their own food that is safe, nutritious, and even better than organic.

For information on GrowPods, call ACTX at: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of U.S. Securities Acts. Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results can differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. ACTX undertakes no duty to update information in this release except as required.

