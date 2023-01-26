BERKSHIRE HILLS REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported that fourth quarter 2022 earnings per share ("EPS") increased year-over-year by 64% to a fourth quarter record $0.69. For these periods, the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EPS increased by 52% to $0.64.

For the full year 2022, EPS decreased year-over-year by 15% to $2.02, and adjusted EPS increased by 30% to $2.19. GAAP results included gains in 2021 on the sale of business operations and charges in both years for branch consolidations. These are the primary items excluded from the measure of adjusted results.

Improvements in adjusted results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 demonstrate positive operating leverage and progress from Berkshire's BEST strategic initiatives. Compared to the prior quarter, results included an 11% increase in net interest income, in conjunction with an increase in the net interest margin to 3.84%.

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Changes are quarter-over-quarter unless otherwise stated. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled on pages F-9 and F-10).

10.1% return on equity; 10.6% return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

1.08% return on assets; 1.00% adjusted return on assets (non-GAAP)

9% increase quarter-over-quarter in total net revenue

3.84% net interest margin, increased from 3.48% in 3Q22 and 2.60% in 4Q21

58% efficiency ratio, improved from 62% in 3Q22 and 72% in 4Q21

1% increase in full year non-interest expense; flat adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

5% broad-based loan growth (end of period)

1% increase in average deposits

0.60% delinquent and non-accruing loans/total loans – lowest in more than a decade

9% reduction in period-end shares outstanding year-over-year reflecting stock buybacks

CEO Nitin Mhatre stated "Berkshire finished the year with strong loan growth momentum, resulting in record fourth quarter revenue and earnings per share. The balance sheet remains strong and positively positioned to benefit from potential future interest rate increases. With these solid underpinnings, Berkshire increased its quarterly shareholder dividend by 50% in the fourth quarter, as well as repurchasing 2% of shares. We're pleased that our results have contributed to strong outperformance by our stock compared to the broad market and our industry. BHLB provided a 2022 calendar year total shareholder return exceeding 7% against a backdrop of market declines, with the S&P 500 index posting a negative 18% total return for the year."

"We have separately announced our CFO hire, and this follows recently announced executive hires for Commercial Banking and Credit. I'm pleased with the exceptional caliber of executives who are attracted by our strong team, promising business prospects, and purpose-focused vision. We also announced a $50 million share repurchase program for 2023, continuing our focus on balanced capital management and shareholder distributions."

"Berkshire's return on assets and return on tangible common equity improved to within its target range at the halfway point of its three year strategic plan. Berkshire also achieved the highest ESG ranking in our history, with a top 17% composite performance ranking in leading ESG indexes in the U.S. for its Environmental, Social and Governance ratings. We also recorded our highest employee engagement through our survey platform with Mercer. We rolled-out promotion of our new brand campaign theme of "Where You Bank Matters", which captures the spirit of our vision to serve as a high-performing leading socially responsible community bank for all of our stakeholders. I thank the entire Berkshire team for our success in 2022 and all they do to maintain our forward momentum in delivering on our vision."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Earnings: Fourth quarter 2022 EPS of $0.69 increased from $0.42 in the prior quarter, while adjusted EPS increased by 2% from $0.62 to $0.64. Adjusted results benefited from higher net interest income and lending related fee revenue. The increase in GAAP EPS also reflected a reduction in accrued branch consolidation expenses based on a reduction in total estimated costs.

On a year-over-year basis, fourth quarter results also increased from $0.42 reported for both GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS in 2021. This improvement was primarily due to higher net interest income, which has reflected growth in loans and in the interest margin in each of the last several quarters. Fourth quarter revenue increased by 30% year-over-year, while expense growth was held to 1%. The resulting positive operating leverage led to an improvement in the efficiency ratio to 58% in the most recent quarter, compared to 62% in the linked quarter and to 72% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The fourth quarter 2022 return on equity measured 10.1% and the non-GAAP measure of adjusted return on tangible common equity measured 9.8%. The return on assets measured 1.08% and the non-GAAP measure of adjusted return on assets measured 1.00%.

Pre-tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") increased quarter-over-quarter by 79% to $48 million and the non-GAAP measure of adjusted PPNR increased by 16% to $45 million. Adjusted PPNR more than doubled from $21 million on a year-over-year basis and moved within the Company's target range at the halfway point of its three year strategic plan.

Revenue: Revenue increased by 9% quarter-over-quarter and 30% year-over-year. Net interest income has been the primary driver of revenue growth in recent periods. Fourth quarter net interest income increased by $10 million, or 11%, compared to the linked quarter and by $33 million, or 47%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin has increased in successive quarters over the last year, reaching 3.84% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.48% in the prior quarter and 2.60% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This improvement was primarily due to the benefit of loan growth and positive sensitivity to increased market interest rates. The yield on average earning assets improved quarter-over-quarter to 4.56% from 3.91%. The cost of funds increased to 0.77% from 0.46%, while the cost of deposits increased to 0.69% from 0.33%. The Company's interest rate sensitivity remained positive at period-end and was positioned to benefit from further interest rate increases anticipated by the market.

Fee income benefited quarter-over-quarter from a $1 million increase in loan related fees, which partially offset the impact of higher charges for tax credit investment amortization. Fourth quarter fee income decreased year-over-year primarily due to the impact of lower SBA related fees in 2022 resulting from changes in the SBA program and in market demand.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans: Berkshire recorded a $12 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing the full year provision to $11 million. The full year 2021 provision was a benefit of $0.5 million. Both years benefited from releases of pandemic related reserves, and the increase in 2022 also reflected a resumption of loan growth and changes in the loan mix. The fourth-quarter provision primarily reflected the impact of one commercial and industrial credit which filed for bankruptcy in the fourth quarter.

Non-Interest Expense and Tax Expense: Full year non-interest expense increased by 1% in 2022, while adjusted non-interest expense was flat.

Fourth quarter non-interest expense totaled $70 million in 2022, decreasing by 14% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 1% on a year-over-year basis due primarily to branch consolidation expense. Fourth quarter adjusted non-interest expense totaled $73 million which was a 3% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 6% increase year-over-year. Technology costs reflect continued investment in digitization and the category of all other expenses increased primarily due to loan related costs. Full time equivalent staff totaled 1,310 positions at period-end, compared to 1,319 positions at the start of the year.

The effective GAAP tax rate was 15% in the final quarter and 19% for the year 2022, compared to 20% for the year 2021. Due to the timing of tax credit investments, both tax expense and non-interest income were reduced in the fourth quarter. These investments contributed $0.03 to EPS in the year 2022, compared to $0.02 in the year 2021.

BALANCE SHEET (references are to period-end balances unless otherwise stated)

Summary: Total loans grew by 5% quarter-over-quarter and by 22% year-over-year. Total deposits increased by 3% quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. Period-end liquidity and capital remained strong, with the ratio of loans/deposits measuring 81% and the non-GAAP measure of tangible common equity/tangible assets measuring 8.0%.

Loans: Fourth quarter loan growth was concentrated in a $231 million increase in commercial loans and a $183 million increase in residential mortgages. For the full year, commercial loans increased by $640 million and residential mortgages increased by $824 million. Berkshire has expanded its lending teams over the last year, and business volumes and credit usage have benefited in some segments from improved market demand. Loan growth has also benefited from a decline in prepayments in the prevailing rising rate environment. All major loan categories increased by double digits in 2022 except for home equity loans. Reflecting higher interest rates, the fourth quarter loan yield increased year-over-year to 5.28% from 3.76%.

Asset Quality: Total delinquent and non-accruing loans measured 0.60% of total loans at year-end, the lowest in more than a decade. Reflecting the improved quality of the loan portfolio, the allowance for expected credit losses on loans declined to 1.15% of total loans from 1.21% at the start of the quarter. Net loan charge-offs totaled $12 million in the fourth quarter and $21 million for the year, or 0.27% of full year average loans. Charge-offs were concentrated in the second half of the year in one commercial and industrial credit which filed for bankruptcy in the fourth quarter.

Deposits: Total deposits increased by 3% year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter including higher period-end payroll deposit balances. Average deposits increased by 1% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 2% year-over-year, including the impact of lower brokered time deposits. The fourth quarter cost of deposits increased year-over-year to 0.69% from 0.19%, including a 0.36% increase over the third quarter of 2022.

Equity: Total fourth quarter shareholders' equity increased quarter-over-quarter by 1% to $954 million. Stock buybacks in the most recent quarter totaled approximately $20 million consisting of approximately 661,000 shares. For the year 2022, stock repurchases totaled $125 million, consisting of 4.5 million shares. At period-end, book value per share totaled $21.51 and the non-GAAP measure of tangible book value per share totaled $20.95; both measures increased by 3% quarter-over-quarter.

ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE

Berkshire Bank is committed to purpose-driven, community-centered banking that enhances value for all stakeholders as it pursues its vision of being a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking at berkshirebank.com/csr and in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report.

Key developments in the quarter include:

continues to accelerate progress towards the achievement of its "BEST Community Comeback" goals as it tracks inline or slightly ahead of program targets at year-end. The multi-year plan focuses on four key areas: fueling small businesses, community financing and philanthropy, financial access and empowerment, and funding environmental sustainability. Additional information and recent results can be found at berkshirebank.com/comeback.

Current ESG Performance : The Company improved on its BEST ESG goal with a top 17% composite performance in leading ESG indexes in the U.S. for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings. This included an upgraded rating from MSCI to "A". As of December 31, 2022 the Company has ratings of: MSCI ESG- A; ISS ESG Quality Score - Environment: 3, Social: 1, Governance: 2; and Bloomberg ESG Disclosure- 62.81. The Company is also rated by Sustainalytics. Berkshire continues to rank among the top 1% of all U.S. Banks for ESG in Bloomberg.





: The Sustainable Business Network named the Company Massachusetts Sustainable Business of the Year in the bank category in recognition of its collective efforts to build a more equitable economy and sustainable communities. This includesinitial impact from the BEST Community Comeback, its sustainable financing activities along with work to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

Sustainability Bond: Berkshire has begun to allocate proceeds from its June 2022 Sustainability Bond issuance to eligible activities. The Company became the first public community bank with assets under $150 billion to issue a bond whose proceeds would be dedicated to social and environmental projects. Projects supported to date have created affordable housing, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and constructed green buildings.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, January 26, 2023 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. The Company will also place an investor presentation at its website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Founded in 1846, the Bank's vision is to serve as a high-performing leading socially responsible community bank. It empowers the financial potential of its stakeholders by making banking available where, when and how it's needed through an uncompromising focus on exceptional customer service, digital banking, and positive community impact. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Named one of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek, Berkshire is also listed in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for adjusted revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, other gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and discontinued operations. In 2021, the Company recorded a third quarter net gain of $52 million on the sale of the Company's insurance subsidiary and the Mid-Atlantic branch operations. Expense adjustments in the first quarter 2021 were primarily related to branch consolidations. Third quarter 2021 adjustments included Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings prepayment costs. They also included other restructuring charges for efficiency initiatives in operations areas including write-downs on real estate moved to held for sale and severance related to staff reductions. The fourth quarter 2021 revenue adjustment was primarily related to trailing revenue on a previously reported sale, and the expense adjustment was due primarily to branch restructuring costs. The revenue adjustments in 2022 were related to fair market value changes in equity and trading investments. The restructuring expense adjustment in third and fourth quarters of 2022 primarily related to the termination of leasehold interests and the write-down of related right of use assets and leasehold improvements in conjunction with branch consolidations and real estate reductions.

The Company utilizes Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("Adjusted PPNR") which measures adjusted income before credit loss provision and tax expense. PPNR is used by the investment community due to the volatility and variability across banks related to credit loss provision expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. The Company also calculates Adjusted PPNR/assets in order to utilize the PPNR measure in assessing its comparative operating profitability.

Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to adjusted income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for adjusted revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES F-1 Selected Financial Highlights F-2 Balance Sheets F-3 Loan and Deposit Analysis F-4 Statements of Income F-5 Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) F-6 Average Balances and Average Yields and Costs F-7 Asset Quality Analysis F-8 Asset Quality Analysis (continued) F-9 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

and Supplementary Data (Five Quarter Trend) F-10 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

and Supplementary Data (Year-to-Date)

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)

















Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,









2021

2022

2022

2022

2022































NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA























Net earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

$ 0.42

$ 0.69





Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) 0.42

0.43

0.51

0.62

0.64





Net income, (thousands) 20,248

20,196

23,115

18,717

30,505





Adjusted net income, (thousands) (2) 20,172

20,789

23,562

27,928

28,254





Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 48,667

47,792

45,788

45,040

44,361





Average diluted shares, (thousands) 48,340

48,067

46,102

45,034

44,484





Total book value per common share, (end of period) 24.30

22.89

22.15

20.93

21.51





Tangible book value per common share, (end of period) (2) 23.69

22.30

21.56

20.36

20.95





Dividends per common share 0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.18





Full-time equivalent staff 1,319

1,333

1,322

1,300

1,310































PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)























Return on equity 6.86 % 6.79 % 7.82 % 6.30 % 10.06 %



Adjusted return on equity (2) 6.83

6.99

7.97

9.40

9.32





Return on tangible common equity (2) 7.37

7.29

8.33

6.76

10.59





Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2) 7.34

7.49

8.48

9.92

9.83





Return on assets 0.71

0.70

0.82

0.66

1.08





Adjusted return on assets (2) 0.71

0.72

0.84

0.99

1.00





Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (4)(5) 2.60

2.61

3.11

3.48

3.84





Efficiency ratio (2) 71.98

72.61

66.60

62.01

58.25































FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)























Total assets

$ 11,555

$ 12,097

$ 11,579

$ 11,317

$ 11,663





Total earning assets 10,899

11,401

10,849

10,604

10,913





Total loans

6,826

7,267

7,803

7,943

8,335





Total deposits

10,069

10,699

10,115

9,988

10,327





Loans/deposits (%) 68 % 68 % 77 % 80 % 81 %



Total shareholders' equity $ 1,182

$ 1,094

$ 1,014

$ 943

$ 954































ASSET QUALITY























Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 106

$ 99

$ 99

$ 96

$ 96





Net charge-offs, (millions) (4)

(3)

(0)

(6)

(12)





Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.23 % 0.15 % 0.02 % 0.30 % 0.58 %



Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions) $ (3)

$ (4)

$ -

$ 3

$ 12





Non-performing assets, (millions) 37

32

29

40

33





Non-performing loans/total loans 0.52 % 0.41 % 0.34 % 0.48 % 0.37 %



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 300

335

368

254

309





Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.55

1.37

1.27

1.21

1.15































CAPITAL RATIOS























Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(6) 15.0 % 13.9 % 12.9 % 12.7 % 12.4 %



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio(6) 10.5

10.3

10.2

10.1

10.2





Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets(2) 10.0

8.8

8.5

8.1

8.0



























































(1) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to adjusted and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-adjusted charges primarily



related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(3) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(4) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.

(5) The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters,



which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: 0.06%, 0.03%, 0.03%, 0.01%, 0.00%

(6) Presented as projected for December 31, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)

December 31, September 30, December 31,

(in thousands) 2021 2022 2022

Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 109,350 $ 128,509 $ 145,342

Short-term investments 1,518,457 566,404 540,013

Total cash and cash equivalents 1,627,807 694,913 685,355











Trading security 8,354 6,812 6,708

Marketable equity securities, at fair value 15,453 12,790 12,856

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,877,585 1,470,949 1,423,200

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 636,503 592,503 583,453

Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities 10,800 7,264 7,219

Total securities 2,548,695 2,090,318 2,033,436

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (105)

(91)

Net securities 2,548,590 2,090,223 2,033,345











Loans held for sale 6,110 4,124 4,311











Total loans 6,825,847 7,943,481 8,335,309

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (106,094) (96,013) (96,270)

Net loans 6,719,753 7,847,468 8,239,039











Premises and equipment, net 94,383 86,809 85,217

Goodwill and other intangible assets 29,619 25,761 24,483

Other assets 524,074 563,946 587,854

Assets held for sale 4,577 3,830 3,260

Total assets $ 11,554,913 $ 11,317,074 $ 11,662,864











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Demand deposits $ 3,008,461 $ 2,896,659 $ 2,852,127

NOW and other deposits 976,401 1,045,970 1,054,596

Money market deposits 3,293,526 3,388,932 3,723,570

Savings deposits 1,111,625 1,111,304 1,063,269

Time deposits 1,678,940 1,545,256 1,633,707

Total deposits 10,068,953 9,988,121 10,327,269











Senior borrowings 13,331 4,494 4,445

Subordinated borrowings 97,513 121,001 121,064

Total borrowings 110,844 125,495 125,509











Other liabilities 192,681 260,896 256,024

Total liabilities 10,372,478 10,374,512 10,708,802











Common shareholders' equity 1,182,435 942,562 954,062

Total shareholders' equity 1,182,435 942,562 954,062

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,554,913 $ 11,317,074 $ 11,662,864



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3)

LOAN ANALYSIS





































































Growth %

(in millions)

December 31, 2021

Balance

September 30, 2022

Balance

December 31, 2022

Balance

Quarter ended

December 31, 2022

Year to Date





























Total commercial real estate

$ 3,598

$ 3,902

$ 4,095

5 % 14 % Commercial and industrial loans

1,330

1,435

1,473

3

11



Total commercial loans

4,928

5,337

5,568

4

13





























Total residential mortgages

1,392

2,033

2,216

9

59





























Home equity

253

234

227

(3)

(10)



Auto and other

253

339

324

(4)

28



Total consumer loans

506

573

551

(4)

9



Total loans

$ 6,826

$ 7,943

$ 8,335

5 % 22 %





























































































































































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS











































Growth %

(in millions)

December 31, 2021

Balance

September 30, 2022

Balance

December 31, 2022

Balance

Quarter ended

December 31, 2022

Year to Date



Non-interest bearing

$ 3,008

$ 2,897

$ 2,852

(2) % (5) %

NOW and other

976

1,046

1,054

1

8



Money market

3,294

3,389

3,724

10

13



Savings

1,112

1,111

1,063

(4)

(4)



Time deposits

1,679

1,545

1,634

6

(3)



Total deposits (1)

$ 10,069

$ 9,988

$ 10,327

3 % 3 %

(1) Included in total deposits are brokered deposits of $120.9 million, $163.5 million, and $228.1 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.





BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED - (F-4)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income $ 121,384

$ 75,860

$ 387,257

$ 329,065 Interest expense 19,292

6,548

42,660

37,899 Net interest income, not FTE 102,092

69,312

344,597

291,166 Non-interest income













Deposit related fees 8,293

7,522

32,026

29,813 Loan fees and revenue 5,058

9,098

21,731

35,060 Insurance commissions and fees -

-

-

7,003 Wealth management fees 2,255

2,586

10,008

10,530 Mortgage banking fees 44

259

230

2,056 Other (159)

993

6,973

6,631 Total non-interest income excluding gains/(losses) 15,491

20,458

70,968

91,093 Securities gains/(losses), net 163

(106)

(2,031)

(787) Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net -

1,057

-

52,942 Total non-interest income 15,654

21,409

68,937

143,248 Total net revenue 117,746

90,721

413,534

434,414 Total net revenue excluding (losses) 117,583

89,770

415,565

382,259















Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses 12,000

(3,000)

11,000

(500) Non-interest expense













Compensation and benefits 37,968

37,816

152,741

150,589 Occupancy and equipment 9,431

9,738

37,638

41,782 Technology and communications 9,729

8,599

35,586

33,803 Professional services 3,153

2,365

12,043

15,860 Other expenses 12,350

10,025

41,799

38,078 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses (2,617)

864

8,909

5,781 Total non-interest expense 70,014

69,407

288,716

285,893 Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 72,631

68,543

279,807

280,112















Income before income taxes $ 35,732

$ 24,314

$ 113,818

$ 149,021 Income tax expense 5,227

4,066

21,285

30,357 Net income $ 30,505

$ 20,248

$ 92,533

$ 118,664































Basic earnings per common share $ 0.69

$ 0.42

$ 2.03

$ 2.41 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.69

$ 0.42

$ 2.02

$ 2.39















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 44,105

47,958

45,564

49,240 Diluted 44,484

48,340

45,914

49,554

















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)

























Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

Interest income

$ 75,860

$ 74,823

$ 87,379

$ 103,671

$ 121,384

Interest expense

6,548

5,760

6,021

11,587

19,292

Net interest income, not FTE

69,312

69,063

81,358

92,084

102,092

Non-interest income





















Deposit related fees

7,522

7,351

8,005

8,377

8,293

Loan fees and revenue

9,098

8,265

4,623

3,785

5,058

Insurance commissions and fees

-

-

-

-

-

Wealth management fees

2,586

2,625

2,775

2,353

2,255

Mortgage banking fees

259

19

109

58

44

Other

993

3,166

1,812

2,154

(159)

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains

20,458

21,426

17,324

16,727

15,491

Securities (losses)/gains, net

(106)

(745)

(973)

(476)

163

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net

1,057

-

-

-

-

Total non-interest income

21,409

20,681

16,351

16,251

15,654

Total net revenue

90,721

89,744

97,709

108,335

117,746

Total net revenue excluding (losses)/gains

89,770

90,489

98,682

108,811

117,583

























Provision (benefit)/expense for credit losses

(3,000)

(4,000)

-

3,000

12,000

Non-interest expense





















Compensation and benefits

37,816

37,521

37,830

39,422

37,968

Occupancy and equipment

9,738

10,067

9,438

8,702

9,431

Technology and communications

8,599

8,527

8,611

8,719

9,729

Professional services

2,365

2,692

2,913

3,285

3,153

Other expenses

10,025

9,725

9,648

10,076

12,350

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

864

18

35

11,473

(2,617)

Total non-interest expense

69,407

68,550

68,475

81,677

70,014

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

68,543

68,532

68,440

70,204

72,631

















































Income before income taxes

$ 24,314

$ 25,194

$ 29,234

$ 23,658

$ 35,732

Income tax expense

4,066

4,998

6,119

4,941

5,227

Net income

$ 20,248

$ 20,196

$ 23,115

$ 18,717

$ 30,505

























Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

$ 0.42

$ 0.69

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

47,958

47,668

45,818

44,700

44,105

Diluted

48,340

48,067

46,102

45,034

44,484



















































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS - UNAUDITED - (F-6)







Dec. 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2022















(in millions)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate



Assets









































Commercial real estate

3,569 3.49 % 3,651 3.35 % 3,831 3.79 % 3,926 4.53 % 3,934 5.46 % Commercial and industrial loans

1,278 4.37



1,373 4.14



1,447 4.46



1,449 5.21



1,471 6.62



Residential mortgages

1,403 3.82



1,436 3.56



1,652 3.57



1,926 3.53



2,114 3.56



Consumer loans

516 3.96



514 4.24



562 5.41



587 6.24



563 7.00



Total loans (1)

6,766 3.76



6,974 3.61



7,492 3.99



7,888 4.54



8,082 5.28



Securities (2)

2,367 2.04



2,649 1.95



2,621 1.97



2,400 2.13



2,294 2.20



Short-term investments and loans held for sale

1,609 0.17



1,202 0.17



476 0.57



342 1.96



267 3.05



Total earning assets

10,742 2.84



10,825 2.82



10,589 3.34



10,630 3.91



10,643 4.56



Goodwill and other intangible assets

30





29





27





26





25





Other assets

655





639





644





659





653





Total assets

11,427





11,493





11,260





11,315





11,321

















































Liabilities and shareholders' equity









































NOW and other

1,331 0.05 % 1,456 0.04 % 1,454 0.12 % 1,362 0.48 % 1,395 1.11 % Money market

2,731 0.16



2,871 0.16



2,811 0.19



2,737 0.46



2,819 1.16



Savings

1,100 0.04



1,117 0.03



1,127 0.03



1,129 0.03



1,086 0.03



Time

1,750 0.80



1,624 0.71



1,460 0.64



1,528 0.85



1,555 1.21



Total interest-bearing deposits

6,912 0.28



7,068 0.24



6,852 0.24



6,756 0.48



6,855 0.98



Borrowings (3)

121 5.68



122 5.21



160 4.61



251 5.46



169 5.56



Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,033 0.37



7,190 0.32



7,012 0.34



7,007 0.66



7,024 1.09



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

3,038





2,968





2,903





2,913





2,876





Other liabilities

175





146





163





206





208





Total liabilities

10,246





10,304





10,078





10,126





10,108

















































Common shareholders' equity

1,181





1,189





1,182





1,189





1,213





Total shareholders' equity

1,181





1,189





1,182





1,189





1,213





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,427





11,493





11,260





11,315





11,321

















































Net interest spread



2.47 %

2.50 %

2.99 %

3.25 %

3.47 % Net interest margin, FTE (4)



2.60





2.61





3.11





3.48





3.84



Cost of funds



0.26





0.23





0.24





0.46





0.77



Cost of deposits



0.19





0.17





0.17





0.33





0.69















































Supplementary data









































Net Interest Income, not FTE

69.312





69.063





81.358





92.084





102.092





Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

1.604





1.524





1.560





1.715





1.845





Net Interest Income, FTE

70.916





70.587





82.918





93.799





103.937





























































































Total average non-maturity deposits

8,200





8,412





8,295





8,141





8,176





Total average deposits

9,950





10,037





9,755





9,669





9,731

















































Purchase accounting accretion

1.548





0.717





0.773





0.280





0.182





Total average tangible equity (5)

1,151





1,160





1,155





1,163





1,188

















































(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans.









































(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. (3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet. (4) There was no effect of PPP loans on the quarterly net interest margin for the quarters presented. (5) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-7)







Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS





















Non-accruing loans:





















Commercial real estate

$ 13,954

$ 8,984

$ 8,277

$ 2,976

$ 2,434

Commercial and industrial loans

6,747

5,618

4,891

21,008

17,023

Residential mortgages

9,825

11,079

10,331

10,407

8,612

Consumer loans

4,800

4,000

3,385

3,463

3,045

Total non-accruing loans

35,326

29,681

26,884

37,854

31,114

Repossessed assets

1,736

2,004

2,004

2,175

2,209

Total non-performing assets

$ 37,062

$ 31,685

$ 28,888

$ 40,029

$ 33,323

























Total non-accruing loans/total loans

0.52 %

0.41 %

0.34 %

0.48 %

0.37 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.32 %

0.26 %

0.25 %

0.35 %

0.29 %

























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS

















Balance at beginning of period

$ 112,916

$ 106,094

$ 99,475

$ 99,021

$ 96,013

Charged-off loans

(7,976)

(6,048)

(1,593)

(7,424)

(12,995)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

4,154

3,429

1,139

1,416

1,252

Net loans charged-off

(3,822)

(2,619)

(454)

(6,008)

(11,743)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses

(3,000)

(4,000)

-

3,000

12,000

Balance at end of period

$ 106,094

$ 99,475

$ 99,021

$ 96,013

$ 96,270

























Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.55 %

1.37 %

1.27 %

1.21 %

1.15 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans

300 %

335 %

368 %

254 %

309 %

























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS





















Commercial real estate

$ (2,208)

$ (3,280)

$ (76)

$ (854)

$ 187

Commercial and industrial loans

(1,649)

653

(237)

(4,931)

(10,914)

Residential mortgages

(2)

(50)

(30)

122

192

Home equity

106

135

33

1

(128)

Auto and other consumer

(69)

(77)

(144)

(346)

(1,080)

Total, net

$ (3,822)

$ (2,619)

$ (454)

$ (6,008)

$ (11,743)

























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.23 %

0.15 %

0.02 %

0.30 %

0.58 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans

0.29 %

0.15 %

0.08 %

0.16 %

0.27 %



























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED (F-8)





December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

(in thousands) Balance

Percent of

Total Loans

Balance

Percent of

Total Loans

Balance

Percent of

Total Loans

Balance

Percent of

Total Loans

Balance

Percent of

Total Loans

30-89 Days delinquent $ 39,863

0.58 %

$ 13,517

0.19 %

$ 36,184

0.46 %

$ 14,662

0.18 %

$ 12,162

0.15 %

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 3,270

0.05 %

6,613

0.09 %

6,760

0.09 %

6,285

0.08 %

7,038

0.08 %

Total accruing delinquent loans 43,133

0.63 %

20,130

0.28 %

42,944

0.55 %

20,947

0.26 %

19,200

0.23 %

Non-accruing loans 35,326

0.52 %

29,681

0.41 %

26,884

0.34 %

37,854

0.48 %

31,114

0.37 %

Total delinquent and non-accruing loans $ 78,459

1.15 %

$ 49,811

0.69 %

$ 69,828

0.89 %

$ 58,801

0.74 %

$ 50,314

0.60 %



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)









Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

Total revenue (A) $ 90,721

$ 89,744

$ 97,709

$ 108,335

$ 117,746

Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)

106

745

973

476

(163)

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(1,057)

-

-

-

-

Total adjusted revenue (2) (B) $ 89,770

$ 90,489

$ 98,682

$ 108,811

$ 117,583

























Total non-interest expense (C) $ 69,407

$ 68,550

$ 68,475

$ 81,677

$ 70,014

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense

(864)

(18)

(35)

(11,473)

2,617

Adjusted non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 68,543

$ 68,532

$ 68,440

$ 70,204

$ 72,631

























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C) $ 21,314

$ 21,194

$ 29,234

$ 26,658

$ 47,732

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2) (B-D) 21,227

21,957

30,242

38,607

44,952

























Net income

$ 20,248

$ 20,196

$ 23,115

$ 18,717

$ 30,505

Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)

106

745

973

476

(163)

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(1,057)

-

-

-

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense

864

18

35

11,473

(2,617)

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

11

(170)

(561)

(2,738)

529

Total adjusted income (2) (E) $ 20,172

$ 20,789

$ 23,562

$ 27,928

$ 28,254

























(in millions, except per share data)





















Total average assets (F) $ 11,427

$ 11,493

$ 11,260

$ 11,315

$ 11,321

Total average shareholders' equity (G) 1,181

1,189

1,182

1,189

1,213

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H) 1,151

1,160

1,155

1,164

1,188

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3) (I) 1,151

1,160

1,155

1,164

1,188

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss), period-end

(3)

(78)

(123)

(188)

(181)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (J) 1,153

1,066

987

917

930

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (K) 1,153

1,066

987

917

930

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (L) 11,525

12,069

11,552

11,291

11,638

























Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (M) 48,667

47,792

45,788

45,040

44,361

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N) 48,340

48,067

46,102

45,034

44,484

























GAAP earnings per common share, diluted (2)

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

$ 0.42

$ 0.69

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N) 0.42

0.43

0.51

0.62

0.64

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (K/M) 23.69

22.30

21.56

20.36

20.95

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L) 10.00

8.83

8.54

8.12

7.99

























Performance ratios (4)





















GAAP return on equity

6.86 % 6.79

7.82 % 6.30 % 10.06 % Adjusted return on equity (2) (E/G) 6.83

6.99

7.97

9.40

9.32

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)

7.37

7.29

8.33

6.76

10.59

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I) 7.34

7.49

8.48

9.92

9.83

GAAP return on assets

0.71

0.70

0.82

0.66

1.08

Adjusted return on assets (2)

0.71

0.72

0.84

0.99

1.00

PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)

0.75

0.74

1.04

0.94

1.69

Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)

0.74

0.76

1.07

1.36

1.59

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R) 71.98

72.61

66.60

62.01

58.25

Net interest margin, FTE

2.60

2.61

3.11

3.48

3.84

















































Supplementary data (in thousands)





















Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O) $ 2,057

$ 596

$ 595

$ 620

$ 3,068

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (P) (1,448)

(357)

(351)

(445)

(2,355)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P) 609

239

244

175

713

























Intangible amortization (Q) $ 1,288

$ 1,286

$ 1,286

$ 1,285

$ 1,277

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R) 1,604

1,524

1,560

1,715

1,845









































































(1) Net securities losses/(gains) include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.





















(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by

taking intangible assets at period-end.





















(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets,

assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.





















(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency.





















(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation, new markets and solar.





















(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.







BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-10)



At or for the Years Ended





Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)



2021

2022

Total revenue (A)

$ 434,414

$ 413,534

Adj: Net securities losses (1)



787

2,031

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(52,942)

-

Total adjusted revenue (2) (B)

$ 382,259

$ 415,565















Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 285,893

$ 288,716

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense



(5,781)

(8,909)

Adjusted non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 280,112

$ 279,807















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 148,521

$ 124,818

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2) (B-D)

102,147

135,758















Net income



$ 118,664

$ 92,533

Adj: Net securities losses (1)



787

2,031

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(52,942)

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense



5,781

8,909

Adj: Income taxes benefit/(expense)



11,696

(2,940)

Total adjusted income (2) (E)

$ 83,986

$ 100,533















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets (F)

$ 12,056

$ 11,347

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,166

1,193

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H)

1,134

1,166

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3) (I)

1,134

1,166

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss), period-end



(3)

(181)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (J)

1,153

930

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (K)

1,153

930

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (L)

11,525

11,638















Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (M)

48,667

44,361

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

49,554

45,914















GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)



$ 2.39

$ 2.02

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

1.69

2.19

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (K/M)

23.69

20.95

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L)

10.00

7.99















Performance ratios (4)











GAAP return on equity



10.18 % 7.76 % Adjusted return on equity (2) (E/G)

7.20

8.43

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)



10.80

8.26

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I)

7.74

8.94

GAAP return on assets



0.98

0.82

Adjusted return on assets (2)



0.70

0.89

PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)



1.23

1.10

Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)



0.85

1.20

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

69.96

64.31

Net interest margin, FTE



2.60

3.26





























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O)

$ 4,372

$ 4,880

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (P)

(3,445)

(3,508)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

928

1,372















Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 5,200

$ 5,134

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

6,344

6,644











































(1) Net securities losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.











(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible assets at period-end.











(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets,

assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.











(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to

provide important information regarding its operational efficiency.











(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation,

new markets, and solar.











(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.



