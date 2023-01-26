Anywhere Appoints Longtime Real Estate Leader and Housing Champion Egbert L.J. Perry to Board of Directors

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced the appointment of Egbert L.J. Perry to its Board of Directors. Perry is currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Integral Group LLC, a real estate and community development and investment management firm. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Fannie Mae, including as Board Chairman until 2018. With this appointment, the Anywhere Board now consists of 12 directors, 11 of whom are classified as independent directors for purposes of the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange.

Egbert L.J. Perry (PRNewswire)

QUOTES:

"We are delighted to welcome Egbert Perry to the Anywhere Board of Directors. Egbert is a deeply respected and experienced business leader with extensive knowledge of the real estate and mortgage markets and corporate governance. He brings a wealth of expertise and experiences to our Board, and we are fortunate to have him on the Anywhere Board."

– Michael J. Williams , Chairman of the Board, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.





"I am honored to join the well-regarded Anywhere Board of Directors, and I look forward to working with my Board colleagues and the Anywhere management team as the company embarks on its next chapter of transformation to achieve further success."

– Egbert L.J. Perry , Board Member, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.





"Egbert brings substantial real estate expertise, including as an innovative champion for housing. I believe his deep experience will help Anywhere not only further simplify the real estate transaction for consumers but also create more equitable and sustainable access to homeownership for everyone. I am incredibly excited to work with him."

– Ryan Schneider , Anywhere CEO and President

PERRY EXPERIENCE:

Egbert L.J. Perry has more than 35 years of real estate experience, including work in urban development; developing and investing in mixed-income, mixed-use communities; affordable and workforce housing; and commercial real estate projects in markets across the United States .

In 1993, Perry founded The Integral Group LLC, a real estate development, advisory, and investment management company based in Atlanta . He currently serves as Chairman and CEO.

In 2008, Perry joined the Board of Directors of Fannie Mae and in 2014 was appointed Chairman of the Board through the end his tenure in December 2018 .

Perry received both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Civil Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania's Towne School of Engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree with majors in Finance and Accounting from its Wharton School. He is a native of Antigua and Barbuda .

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services in the U.S., Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, supporting approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 198,900 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 142,500 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work five years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2022.

Media contact:

Kyle Kirkpatrick

(973) 407-5236

kyle.kirkpatrick@anywhere.re

Anywhere RE Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.