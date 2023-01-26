5WPR Announces Specialty Healthcare Technology and Digital Health PR Division

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the launch of a specialty healthcare technology and digital health PR division.

Clients in this space use technology and software to connect consumers with healthcare options, as well as support the industry through continued advancements. The new division will be an extension of 5W's technology team, which has helped build the profiles of some of the fastest-growing and most innovative digital health companies in the world. With experience ranging from pharma to biotech, to on-demand health, from cloud-based PBMs to robotics, 5W's work has run the full gamut of the digital health landscape.

"The digital health space has been on a significant growth trajectory for some time and the widespread adoption of digital health services has only accelerated during and since the pandemic," said 5WPR, CEO, Matt Caiola. "5W's team has a legacy of working in the healthcare space as well as with industry-changing technologies, making it a natural fit for us to establish this new division as our team is uniquely suited to helping brands win share of voice in this growing space."

In addition to the new healthcare technology and digital health division, 5WPR's tech practice has highly-specialized divisions in adtech, martech and fintech.

PR services offered to healthcare technology and digital health clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

