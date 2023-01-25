New Report Finds Authentic User-Generated Content Most Trustworthy

Consumers less trusting of Staged User-Generated Content and Influencers

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly released 2023 State of Social & User-Generated Content (SOSUGC) report found consumers trust authentic, unpaid reviews from real customers more than any other type of content. The level of trust varies depending on the type of content.

According to consumers polled in the report, the most trustworthy content is Authentic User-Generated Content (UGC), followed in order by Creators, Brand Content, Influencers, and Staged UGC.

"Authentic UGC is considered the most trustworthy because it is created by people who have firsthand experience and it is not directly affiliated with the brand," said Matt Greener, CMO at TINT. "Staged UGC is less trustworthy as it is planned, rehearsed, or commissioned by the business. However, if used strategically, staged UGC can help serve as an example to guide real customers to create high-quality, authentic UGC."

The report found that each type of content has specialized impacts on different parts of the buyer's journey, making it essential to pick the correct type of content for each phase of the funnel. [see graphic].

"There is a time and place for all types of social content. One challenge for marketers is understanding when and where to use each variety," Greener adds.

The forthcoming report explores eight significant themes impacting the social media and marketing landscape in 2023, including the rise of social media as a search engine, shifts in the Influencer-Creator Economies, and the importance of ROI for social content performance.

For more information, visit: https://www.tintup.com/state-of-social-user-generated-content/

The State of Social and User-Generated Content is an annual report produced by TINT. The results are gathered from external surveys, interviews, academic resources, and customer narratives.

