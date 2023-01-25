LucidLink Becomes First Cloud Collaboration Tool to Adopt the Motion Picture Association's TPN+ Platform

LucidLink's Filespaces joins industry content security initiative bringing greater flexibility and security to M&E global content creators taking advantage of the benefits of the cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , an innovator in cloud file storage for remote collaboration, announced today that it has teamed up with the Trusted Partner Network (TPN) to establish safer, more secure content creation workflows for hybrid and remote teams worldwide.

LucidLink and TPN Logos (PRNewswire)

By incorporating the new TPN+ platform into its content security preparedness, LucidLink continues to deliver its best-in-class security to protect creative teams' valuable content and enable secure distributed workflows.

"At LucidLink we are proud to be an early adopter of TPN +, especially since this certification was built for cloud collaboration which is at the heart of LucidLink Filespaces," stated Peter Thompson, CEO and co-founder of LucidLink. "Security has been a key design tenet since our inception, and we welcome the opportunity to help increase the level of security throughout the industry. We understand the threat to the entertainment industry's most valuable asset - their content."

TPN, powered by the Motion Picture Association (MPA), serves as a community platform and industry source of truth, benefiting content owners, service providers, assessors, and the industry as a whole with the shared goal of security preparedness, awareness, and anti-piracy measures for the entire digital media supply chain in an environment that faces critical data breaches.

"The TPN+ security assessment was developed inline with today's stringent security standards that content owners need in order to keep their valuable content secure," said Terri Davis, President of Trusted Partner Network (TPN), "We are delighted to have LucidLink onboard as an early adopter."

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over a distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3-compatible object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held, with headquarters in San Francisco, California, and offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia.

About The Trusted Partner Network

The Trusted Partner Network (TPN) is the leading, global, industry-wide film and television content security initiative. Designed to assist companies in preventing leaks, breaches, and hacks of movies and television shows prior to their intended release, TPN seeks to raise security awareness, preparedness, and capabilities within the industry. TPN provides industry vendors with a voluntary, cost-effective way to ensure that the security of their facilities, staffs, and workflows meet the MPA's best practices and it accredits experienced auditors to conduct assessments globally. Through TPN, the film and television industry elevates the security standards and responsiveness of the vendor community, while greatly expanding the number of facilities that are assessed annually. The Trusted Partner Network is owned and managed by the Motion Picture Association. Learn more at www.TTPN.org .

About The Motion Picture Association

The Motion Picture Association serves as the voice and advocate of the American motion picture, home video and television industries from its offices in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Its members are Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures; Netflix Studios LLC; Paramount Pictures Corporation; Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.; Universal City Studios LLC; and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. More information at: https://www.motionpictures.org/

Media Contacts

LucidLink Media Contact

Walker Sands:

Joshua Payne: joshua.payne@walkersands.com

TPN Media Contacts

Bubble Agency:

USA: Peggy Blaze: peggyb@bubbleagency.com

Europe: Shawn Belluigi shawnb@bubbleagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LucidLink