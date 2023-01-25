Gradiant, Global Water Solutions Provider, Selected to the 2023 Global Cleantech 100 List

The Cleantech Global 100 Expert Panel Selects Gradiant for its Innovative Suite of Technologies

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradiant, a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment, has been named on Cleantech Group's 2023 Global Cleantech 100. The Global Cleantech 100 is an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies in clean technology. Gradiant was recognized for this honor at the 2023 Cleantech Forum North America Dinner on January 24th in Palm Springs, CA.

"To be on the Global Cleantech 100 speaks to the level of innovation Gradiant has achieved thus far, such as leveraging machine learning to optimize a wastewater system's performance," says Anurag Bajpayee, Co-Founder & CEO of Gradiant. "Some of the world's leading innovators of clean technology are represented on this list, for our company to be recognized is an honor in the water industry."

The industries covered on the Global Cleantech 100 include: Agriculture & Food, Enabling Technologies, Energy & Power, Materials & Chemicals, Resources & Environment, and Transportation & Logistics. Their expert panel is made up of 81 leading investors, corporate and industrial executives who are active in technology and innovation scouting. Only a few water companies were represented Gradiant was chosen for differentiating its industrial water reuse strategies and its machine learning AI capabilities with SmartOps Digital.

By integrating a Gradiant wastewater system with SmartOps Digital, a patented AI platform for asset performance management, it will harness machine learning to optimally treat the most complex industrial process and wastewater streams with less maintenance costs, operation costs, and higher recovery. With 45% of the world's water used by industry, water reuse and resource recovery is pivotal to avoid global water scarcity.

"We are finding new ways to improve and optimize for sustainability, our use of SmartOps Digital for industrial process water exemplifies that," stated Prakash Govindan, Co-Founder and COO at Gradiant. "The facility's digital twin uses AI to allow for the system to proactively and efficiently highlight maintenance and areas of improvement, resulting in a maximum reliability."

Gradiant is proud to be selected to the Global Cleantech 100 in 2023 with its innovative suite of solutions to treat the world's most critical water problems. For more on SmartOps Digital or to see more of Gradiant's technologies, visit Gradiant.com.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions, powered by the top minds in water, Gradiant serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries. Gradiant was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and is uniquely positioned to address the world's increasing challenges created by industrialization, population growth, and water stress. Today, with over 525 employees, Gradiant operates from its global headquarters in Boston, regional headquarters and Global Innovation Center in Singapore, and offices across twelve countries. For more information, please visit gradiant.com.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. The company brings clients access to the trends, companies and people shaping the future and the customized advice and support businesses need to engage external innovation.

