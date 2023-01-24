TTEC Digital introduces InteractionSync for Amazon Connect

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today that TTEC Digital has launched InteractionSync for Amazon Connect to provide contact center agents with a unified view of Amazon Connect voice interactions within Microsoft Dynamics 365, fueling exceptional customer experiences consistently with speed and quality.

Designed as a cloud-based software product, InteractionSync for Amazon Connect can save agents significant time by enabling them to navigate faster and use fewer keystrokes to access customer information. Even more of their time can be saved through intelligent screen pops and automatic creation of Dynamics 365 activities.

"At TTEC Digital, we invest in innovation with the goal of creating exceptional experiences at every touchpoint," said Jim Sheehan, Chief Operating Officer at TTEC Digital. "By combining two industry-leading platforms – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Amazon Connect – InteractionSync for Amazon Connect enables contact centers to drive better business results by saving agents time, increasing interaction quality and optimizing operations performance."

InteractionSync for Amazon Connect's embedded controls and automated processes can help increase interaction quality by enabling agents with a deeper customer focus as well as through better process guidance. It can also help business teams improve operational performance by providing them with access to more data for management decision-making and reducing the time to train agents.

InteractionSync for Amazon Connect for Microsoft Dynamics 365 is available in Microsoft's AppSource. To learn more about InteractionSync for Amazon Connect's specific features and benefits, visit https://cx.ttecdigital.com/interactionsync-for-amazon-connect.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's 62,000+ employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

