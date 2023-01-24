Levitate Now Offering FINRA-Reviewed Content As Part of Content Library

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate is proud to announce the addition of FINRA -reviewed content to its expansive content library.

Getting marketing content approved can be burdensome for small businesses in the finance industry. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a not-for-profit government-authorized organization that oversees U.S. broker-dealers, has many rules and regulations around financial advertising. While this is vital to ensuring accurate information is disseminated and that standards are upheld, it also means that almost all marketing content sent or published has to go through an approval process involving broker-dealers and compliance teams. These additional steps can be time-consuming and hard to keep track of for already busy financial professionals.

To help ease the burden of the approval process, Levitate offers a streamlined approach to content approval with its built-in approval workflow. With the introduction of FINRA-reviewed content, there will be ready-to-send content available in the content library, enabling advisors to skip additional approval steps needed for those campaigns - creating efficiency and allowing more time to focus on their clients.

"The Levitate product has been incredibly well-received in the financial industry and we're continually innovating to make it even better and more streamlined," said Jesse Lipson, founder and CEO of Levitate. "We're delighted to roll out a library of FINRA-reviewed content and we look forward to announcing many other great new features for financial service professionals this year."

Not only will the pre-reviewed content save time, it means even more high-quality content to choose from to garner great results. "I love that my emails look like I sent each one personally and that it's not a blast email. My customers have told me how special they feel that I thought enough to send them the emails," said Levitate customer Lanette Fletcher. "Plus, the content to choose from is amazing. I have been able to find many campaigns to fit my business and they are super easy to edit if needed to 'make them my own.'" With robust content that is anything but boilerplate, it's easy to see why Levitate financial customers are getting email open rates that are over 180% higher than the rates seen with competitor tools.

Beginning today, Levitate users can easily find the pre-reviewed content in the content library by searching for the keyword, "FINRA." There is also a "FINRA-reviewed" logo denoting pieces that are pre-reviewed so users can easily see them while browsing the library.

Levitate will regularly add new FINRA-reviewed content pieces to the library to provide customers with many options as time goes on. They also will continue to find opportunities to streamline and save time for their customers, especially those in highly-regulated industries.

