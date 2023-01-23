TGM ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $300 MILLION INSTITUTIONAL SEPARATE ACCOUNT

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TGM announced today the closing of a separate account investment vehicle with a long-standing institutional pension fund client. The separate account vehicle has a total equity commitment of $300 million. With leverage, TGM intends to purchase over $600 million of well-located, high quality multifamily properties across the continental United States with a focus on generating consistent cash flow with strong appreciation over a long-term investment horizon.

"This closing reflects a high degree of confidence and trust in TGM's fully integrated investment advisory and property management businesses and our ability to navigate the varying local and national conditions encountered during the multiple market cycles since TGM's inception three-decades ago," said John Gochberg Managing Principal and Chief Executive Officer. "TGM forges long-term investor relationships by demonstrating its depth of expertise; commitment to operational innovation; and its alignment of financial interests and transparency when communicating with its investors."

This closing comes in the wake of an active 2022 for TGM, which included the acquisition and financing of $300 million of new multifamily properties, the completion of eight property mortgage refinances and the closing of five property supplemental loans across multiple institutional separate account portfolios.

About TGM

Founded in 1991, TGM is an investment advisory firm organized to provide an integrated suite of asset and property management services to its investors through a series of fully integrated operating companies. Through its vertically and horizontally integrated operating companies, TGM specializes in acquisitions, property management, leasing, construction, property maintenance and asset management services. An affiliate of TGM provides property management services under the brand TGM Communities. As of December 31, 2022, TGM has invested in 141 multifamily properties throughout 28 states.

To learn more about TGM please contact John Gochberg, Managing Principal and Chief Executive Officer. Phone: (212) 830-9312, Email: jgochberg@TGMAssociates.com

