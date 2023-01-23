InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Garbage Receptacle for Any Location (MBQ-272)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a more efficient method of collecting trash at any location," said one of two inventors, from Mt. Vernon, N.Y., "so we invented the PUT BAG. Our design can be used at home, in the car, in medical facilities and other locations to collect trash and disinfect hands or surfaces."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable garbage receptacle for use in any location. In doing so, it ensures that a trash bag and wipes are readily available for personal use. As a result, it increases sanitation and convenience and it helps to reduce messes. The invention features a compact and waterproof design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for households, vehicle owners, various healthcare settings, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

