NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the full year of 2022 was $6.6 million, or $5.46 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $7.3 million, or $6.08 per diluted common share for the full year of 2021. The annual earnings of 2022 equate to a return on average assets (ROA) ratio of 1.54% and a return on average equity (ROE) ratio of 14.90% compared to ROA of 1.77% and ROE of 15.31% for the full year of 2021.
Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $1.6 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.42% and an annualized ROE of 14.84% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.44% and an annualized ROE of 12.54% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The declines in net income are primarily related to a reduction in gain on sale of mortgage loans of $1.4 million in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Mortgage production declined during 2022 compared to 2021 as interest rates increased quickly due to actions taken by the Federal Reserve to mitigate inflation. Partially offsetting this decline was an increase in net interest income of $1.1 million in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.
Total Assets increased $27.9 million to $445.5 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $417.7 million at December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to net loans increasing $46.5 million, or 17.0% in 2022, to $320.8 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $274.3 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase was partially reduced by a $11.8 million reduction in the market value of the investment portfolio due to the volatility of interest rates during 2022. Total deposits increased $24.9 million, or 7.3% in 2022, to $366.8 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $341.9 million at December 31, 2021. Stockholder's equity decreased $5.6 million to $43.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease was a result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income by $9.2 million in 2022 due to unrealized losses in the investment portfolio. The book value of NIDB's stock was $35.80 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.68% as of December 31, 2022.
In the current year, Northeast Indiana Bancorp and First Federal Savings Bank have been recognized for its performance. First Federal Savings Bank was named to American Banker Magazine's Top 200 Community Banks for the 11th consecutive year for 2021. The magazine qualifies banks for this listing if they have less than $2 billion in total assets and are publicly traded. FFSB came in at #62 on this year's list of the top 200 publicly traded community banks. This is a 16-spot improvement from #78 in 2020. The magazine ranked the institutions based on the profitability metric, Return on Average Equity, over a 3-year period. Only 12 banks from the state of Indiana made this elite list and First Federal Savings Bank ranked 4th in the State.
In addition, Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, maintained its position on the Dividend Champions List. To achieve Champion status, a company must increase its dividend payments to its shareholders for 25 consecutive years. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is one of 141 companies in the United States to achieve this status and one of four companies from Indiana. With the latest dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2022, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has increased dividends 28 years in a row.
Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented, "We are proud of our performance in 2022 and the recognitions we have received. Our employees make a difference every day for the benefit of our customers and our communities. Our goal is to continue to enhance shareholder value and benefit the communities we serve."
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
December 31,
December 31,
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
2022
2021
(Audited)
Assets
Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,141,705
$ 3,595,989
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
747,920
12,185,155
Total cash and cash equivalents
3,889,625
15,781,144
Interest-earning time deposits
1,230,000
2,210,000
Securities available for sale
78,273,337
86,644,434
Securities held to maturity
12,062,446
11,916,667
Loans held for sale
189,600
538,635
Loans, gross
324,752,497
278,265,486
Allowance for loan losses
(3,996,619)
(3,998,392)
Loans, net
320,755,878
274,267,094
Accrued interest receivable
1,923,986
1,489,036
Premises and equipment
7,254,951
6,937,418
FHLB Stock
2,101,600
2,426,500
Investment in limited partnerships
1,228,334
1,528,334
Cash surrender value of life insurance
11,629,618
11,331,941
Real estate owned and other repossessed assets
-
-
Other assets
4,988,219
2,585,660
Total Assets
$ 445,527,594
$ 417,656,863
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 53,232,315
$ 56,435,410
Interest bearing deposits
313,584,014
285,513,161
Borrowed funds
32,000,000
23,001,166
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
3,584,163
4,013,574
Total Liabilities
402,400,492
368,963,311
Stockholders' equity
43,127,102
48,693,552
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 445,527,594
$ 417,656,863
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Income Statement (Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net interest income
Total interest income
$ 5,071,415
$ 4,456,152
$ 4,104,650
$ 17,551,740
$ 16,353,194
Total interest expense
1,120,123
509,035
724,329
2,244,786
2,107,592
Net interest income
3,951,292
3,947,117
3,380,321
15,306,954
14,245,602
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
120,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
3,951,292
3,947,117
3,380,321
15,306,954
14,125,602
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
198,715
201,818
184,310
741,330
673,080
Interchange fees
193,610
201,646
195,678
784,129
773,910
Loan servicing fees
62,712
98,371
261,408
354,009
358,410
Net gain on sale of loans
66,083
114,804
407,182
613,364
1,972,217
Net loss on sale of repossessed assets
-
-
(5,000)
-
(7,954)
Brokerage fees
41,034
51,158
59,556
203,357
251,429
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
74,955
74,604
66,604
297,677
260,498
Other income
102,248
80,456
105,232
350,771
390,525
Total non-interest income
739,357
822,857
1,274,970
3,344,637
4,672,115
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,513,293
1,510,552
1,683,090
5,768,201
5,412,488
Occupancy
383,944
372,801
285,046
1,368,039
1,073,356
Data processing
371,655
371,686
322,827
1,461,156
1,342,766
Deposit insurance premiums
28,500
28,500
25,500
116,000
101,000
Professional fees
138,903
117,130
95,581
479,529
354,263
Advertising and marketing fees
89,021
83,237
64,776
268,029
224,336
Correspondent bank charges
32,864
32,669
22,129
122,585
102,369
Other expense
281,403
307,363
313,220
1,199,405
1,246,011
Total non-interest expense
2,839,583
2,823,938
2,812,169
10,782,944
9,856,589
Income before income taxes
1,851,066
1,946,036
1,843,122
7,868,647
8,941,128
Income tax expense
298,062
323,085
306,031
1,316,051
1,644,000
Net income
$ 1,553,004
$ 1,622,951
$ 1,537,091
$ 6,552,596
$ 7,297,128
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Average shares outstanding - basic
1,201,442
1,199,885
1,198,285
1,200,051
1,198,314
Average shares outstanding - diluted
1,201,491
1,199,957
1,198,410
1,200,204
1,199,630
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.29
$ 1.35
$ 1.28
$ 5.46
$ 6.09
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.29
$ 1.35
$ 1.28
$ 5.46
$ 6.08
Net interest margin
3.73 %
3.88 %
3.36 %
3.76 %
3.67 %
Return on average assets
1.42 %
1.53 %
1.44 %
1.54 %
1.77 %
Return on average equity
14.84 %
15.09 %
12.54 %
14.90 %
15.31 %
Efficiency ratio
60.54 %
59.20 %
60.41 %
57.81 %
52.10 %
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 4,024,366
$ 3,982,194
$ 4,013,967
$ 3,998,392
$ 3,851,897
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
-
-
-
15,194
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer
60,866
21,604
38,699
139,976
113,891
Gross charge-offs
60,866
21,604
38,699
139,976
129,085
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
13,099
661
935
15,689
11,315
Commercial real estate
40
108
111
478
19,393
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial
185
40,000
2,550
49,910
3,540
Consumer
19,795
23,007
19,528
72,126
121,332
Gross recoveries
33,119
63,776
23,124
138,203
155,580
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
27,747
(42,172)
15,575
1,773
(26,495)
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
120,000
Balance, end of period
$ 3,996,619
$ 4,024,366
$ 3,998,392
$ 3,996,619
$ 3,998,392
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.03 %
-0.06 %
0.02 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
As of
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Non-performing assets
2022
2022
2021
Loans:
Non-accrual
$ 2,463,911
$ 2,683,491
$ 2,859,668
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructured
525,383
525,383
364,851
Total non-performing loans
2,989,294
3,208,874
3,224,519
Real estate owned
-
-
-
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 2,989,294
$ 3,208,874
$ 3,224,519
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.67 %
0.75 %
0.77 %
Non-performing loans to gross loans
0.92 %
1.04 %
1.16 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
133.70 %
125.41 %
124.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.23 %
1.30 %
1.44 %
Other financial ratios
Tangible common equity
9.68 %
9.78 %
11.66 %
Book value per share
$ 35.80
$ 34.85
$ 40.40
Common shares outstanding
1,204,835
1,205,135
1,205,435
(1) Ratios for three periods are annualized
