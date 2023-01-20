Lyons & Simmons Trial Team's $10.1 Million Medical Negligence Verdict Among Top 2022 Trial Victories

CVN recognizes trial firm's work for establishing hospital liability despite difficult standard

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A $10.1 million Dallas County jury verdict secured by the trial firm Lyons & Simmons LLP against Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound has been recognized among the nation's top verdicts of 2022 by Courtroom View Network.

The case, Adams v. Texas Hospital Partners Flower Mound, LLC d/b/a Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound, ranked seventh on CVN's review of the nation's "Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdicts of 2022."

In compiling its listing of the Top 10 cases streamed on its online platform, CVN looked at final jury awards, as well as at potentially challenging facts and possible impact on related litigation. Adams was selected, according to CVN, for Lyons & Simmons' ability to meet the higher standard of proof for emergency room cases in Texas and for a result that "far surpass[ed] the hospital's settlement offer."

"In Texas, medical malpractice cases involving emergency treatment require a stringent standard of 'willful and wanton negligence' to establish liability," said Michael Lyons of Lyons & Simmons. "It is a very high standard, but this verdict sent a powerful message to every emergency room in the state that juries in Dallas County will not accept unreasonable, preventable delays that harm a patient."

Judy "Jessie" Adams suffered significant delays in diagnosis and treatment of an epidural hemorrhage following an epidural steroid injection. Evidence and testimony presented at trial showed how systemic failures to follow hospital policies resulted in numerous breaches of hospital policy and a nearly five-hour delay from the time of Jessie's initial assessment to emergency surgery, resulting in catastrophic, permanent paralysis of her lower extremities.

"This case illustrates the tragic results when there is a failure to follow the policies put into place for patient safety," said Lyons. "Being selected among CVN's top verdicts further highlights the importance of this case for patient safety and the need for institutional changes at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound."

Jessie and Rich Adams were represented at trial by Michael Lyons, Chris Carr, Michael Fechner and Stephen Higdon of Lyons & Simmons.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability, and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country.

