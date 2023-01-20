IntegriChain Appoints Josh Halpern Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Leininger Transitions to Executive Chairman

Additional Executive Promotions in Solutions Delivery and India Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced the appointment of Joshua Halpern , co-founder and current President and Chief Operating Officer, to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective February 1, 2023. Kevin Leininger , current CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman and remain active in the business strategy. In addition, Sachin Sadekar has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Managing Director, India Operations, and Jeff Tanner has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Solution Delivery, also effective February 1, 2023.

"Over the last two years, IntegriChain has made incredible strides in our growth trajectory and ability to deliver solutions that overcome key commercialization challenges for our pharma customers, and we owe so much of our success to Kevin's leadership," said Halpern. "We've created the first comprehensive platform for data-driven drug commercialization and access; we've become the industry's largest provider of Contracts & Pricing managed services; we've amassed an outstanding team of world-class strategic consultants and hands-on operational consultants that spans the full spectrum of drug commercialization; we've built innovative data and technology solutions that are used in the day-to-day operations of more than 250 manufacturers; and we've become a highly visible and impactful company in the pharma commercial services market. I am forever indebted to Kevin as my mentor and partner. I'm excited about IntegriChain's future as we begin our next chapter and look forward to helping the company achieve its next set of objectives in my new role."

"Josh and I founded IntegriChain 16 years ago and have led the company's growth side by side," said Leininger. "He truly understands the challenges that pharma manufacturers face and has played a vital role in delivering a transformative data, technology, service, and consulting platform to the industry. I am proud of the outstanding team that will take IntegriChain forward, I am utterly confident in Josh's ability to seamlessly lead IntegriChain to the next level, and I consider myself lucky to continue to play an important role on the board going forward."

About Josh Halpern

Josh Halpern co-founded IntegriChain in 2006 and brings more than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical commercialization, data, and analytics. As the company's Chief Executive Officer, he will be responsible for corporate management and leadership of IntegriChain's global workforce and strategic planning for the company, focusing on driving long-term business value across the company's operations, its go-to-market strategy and teams, and its technology organization and roadmaps. From IntegriChain's founding through its initial venture capital-backed growth, Halpern led the development of IntegriChain's market leading channel and patient data aggregation solutions. Following the company's partnership with Accel-KKR in 2016, Halpern has been a key leader in five successful acquisitions and their integration within the IntegriChain business and IntegriChain's ICyte technology platform. In that time, IntegriChain has grown to become a visionary technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven drug commercialization with more than 600 team members and 400 customers. Halpern is a frequent industry speaker and author on data-driven strategies for patient access and therapy commercialization. He earned his bachelor's degree at Princeton University.

Executive Promotions

"I'm also very happy to announce the promotion of Sachin Sadekar, who has led the incredible growth of our India operations over the past three years, and Jeff Tanner, who has been instrumental to our ability to deliver the ICyte Platform to top-30 Pharma manufacturers," Halpern added. "Sachin's experience and insights have been critical to the success of this important team that is vital to our data and managed services businesses as well as our technology innovation and implementation. Similarly, we could not have the upmarket customer success we have without Jeff and his outstanding abilities in standing up enterprise-class commercialization and access systems."

Sadekar leads IntegriChain's India operations, including Engineering, Product Management, and Managed Services. With more than 25 years of experience, Sadekar is a seasoned technology and managed services executive with significant Life Sciences experience. Prior to joining IntegriChain, Sadekar served as an executive at Cognizant, CPG Business at Wipro Technologies, NuTech Consulting, and Infosys. His full bio is available here .

Tanner leads IntegriChain's Solutions Delivery practice, responsible for all new customer implementations, platform expansions, and systems integration. Over his 25-year career, he has delivered on more than 100 revenue management and major technology migrations. He was previously with Cumberland Life Sciences and Revitas (now Model N). His full bio is available here.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain sits at the heart of Pharma manufacturers' interactions with the ecosystem that distributes, pays for, and supports therapy utilization. IntegriChain's technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing solutions help more than 400 Pharma manufacturers build and execute data-driven strategies for drug commercialization. The company's ICyte Platform uniquely integrates the financial, operational, and commercial business processes that underpin therapy access, helping manufacturers remove barriers to demand realization while remaining sound stewards of business profitability. With ICyte, pharmaceutical innovators can achieve strategic commercial advantage and better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by orchestrating those activities with increasingly diagnostic and predictive analytics. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com , or follow on Twitter @ IntegriChain and on LinkedIn .

