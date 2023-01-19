Regrid™ launches a new version of their popular Regrid Property App

DETROIT, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regrid — a leading provider of nationwide land parcel data in the United States have launched a new, refreshed version of their leading property app that allows anyone in the United States to look up properties, ownership, land use and much more in an easy to use mapping app - available on mobile and web.

The Regrid Property App allows users to identify properties and get updates when data changes. Users can follow properties & places that interest them and as the Regrid team updates their industry-leading nationwide property data through the year, users will get notified when places they follow are updated. This allows users to always be in the know and be connected to land. Additionally, the app is a great tool to get deeper insights into properties, land parcel boundaries, ownership, land use, building footprints and much more in a matter of minutes.

Regrid positions this app as ideal for anyone that is curious about land and the property landscape, but it's also great for businesses that need high-quality property data. As a result, this app serves a wide array of use cases - for homeowners, realtors, urban planners, home improvement businesses, community organizations, NPOs, along with folks who are in the market looking for properties to buy.

"We're so grateful for the large audience that the Regrid Property App already serves, and this update is designed to connect an even larger audience to land and how it changes," says Regrid CEO, Jerry Paffendorf. "Just press "follow" on your home, your city, and any other place or property in the country, and Regrid will keep you in the loop even when you're not actively using the app."

Regrid offers this app as a freemium Starter subscription but their most robust offerings come with their Regrid Pro subscription which allows people to use location intelligence tools, create projects, import their own datasets and more. You can learn more about the app and Regrid's nationwide property data on their site.

About Regrid:

Regrid is an industry-leading property data and location intelligence company, serving an array of industries that require land parcels and spatial data at scale , including real estate, insurance, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, and government. Learn more about Regrid and their products at regrid.com

The Regrid team can be reached out at parcels@regrid.com

