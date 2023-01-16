NEXT WEEK: Nevada Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Nevada celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

CARSON CITY, Nev., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 221 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Nevada have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In Nevada, parents can choose traditional public schools through open enrollment at the discretion of each district, public charter schools, public magnet schools, or multiple free, full-time online schools. Since 2015, Nevada has also offered a private school choice program that enables families at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty line to apply for scholarships for private education.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Nevada will be a microschool fair on January 28 and a large school fair in Las Vegas, organized by Nevada School Choice Coalition, on January 21.

"Supporting school choice and generating awareness about education options is particularly important this month," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "This is a key time of year for parents to begin the school search process for the fall, and the information and activities available this week will help kickstart that journey."

To download a guide to Nevada school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/nevada.

