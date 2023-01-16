Nexans Launches Innovative CANADEX® 2.0 Residential Cables

Nexans offers CANADEX ® 2.0 line of residential NMD90 cables that enables faster installation and lowers overall project costs

In line with our strategy to be true partners with our customers, the cables are designed using feedback from electricians and incorporates three key features to streamline workflow

The cables are locally manufactured at Nexans' facilities in Fergus, ON and are constructed using partially recycled copper from our copper rod mill facility in Montreal

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexans, a global organization and key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable future, today announced the launch of the CANADEX® 2.0 line of NMD90 cables, an upgrade to the existing line of CANADEX® cables. The line is designed to accelerate the installation process, allowing electricians to perform more work in less time, cut overall project costs, and reduce their carbon footprints.

CANADEX® 2.0 cables are designed with the electricians' needs in mind with three key features intended to streamline the installation process. The "INSTAGLIDE®" technology allows for fast and efficient installation and the 'Easy-Lift' handle on Spools is more ergonomic, which improves safety on job sites. Nexans has also added metre markings to the cable to account for every metre of cable installed, reducing product waste.

Jerome Leroy, Nexans' VP of Distribution and Usage Canada, said: " In developing CANADEX® 2.0 cable, our team held focus groups with electricians to understand and gather qualitative insights and unmet needs to create a new line of cable with electricians in mind, democratizing the cable manufacturing process. This new line of residential cables is a revolutionary step in the electrification of Canadian households , using partially recycled copper from our copper rod mill facility in Montreal. Our cables are made by and for Canadians, and we are excited to embark on this new journey."

