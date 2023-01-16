500+ Pennsylvania Charter School Students to Celebrate School Choice at Pennsylvania Capitol; Lawmakers Expected to Attend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools across Pennsylvania prepare to celebrate their success during National School Choice Week (January 22-28, 2023), students, parents, and educators will shine a positive spotlight on public charter schools at a press conference and celebration at the State Capitol next week.

The event will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon in the Rotunda of the Pennsylvania Capitol (501 North 3rd Street in Harrisburg). More than 500 participants are expected to attend.

Hosted by Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, the event will include remarks and musical performances by students representing more than 25 public charter schools in Allentown, Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and York. Senator John Martin is also scheduled to speak. The celebration is open to the press and the public.

Organizers hope that as a result of the event, additional parents from across the Keystone State will discover and explore the education options available for their children.

"Pennsylvania's public charter schools are making a positive difference for students, educators, and the communities they serve. That's why Pennsylvania moms and dads value school choice. Now, we want even more families to know about the options available for their children's learning," said Dr. Anne Clark, CEO of Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools. "This event will give parents across the Keystone State the opportunity to discover how charter schools can benefit their children, while raising broad public awareness about the importance of ensuring that families in our state have access to effective education options."

The Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools is a 501c3 nonprofit organization focused on representing both brick-and-mortar and cyber schools throughout the Keystone State.

The January 23 event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families.

In addition to this event, 870 public and private schools in Pennsylvania will host independent events and activities during NSCW. These schools enroll an estimated 356,996 students across all grade levels.

For more information, visit pacharters.org or schoolchoiceweek.com .

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

