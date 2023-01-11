Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $149.4 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase from September 30, 2022 primarily reflected market appreciation and net inflows in institutional accounts, partially offset by net outflows in open-end funds and retail separate accounts. In addition, the company provided services to $2.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)











By Product Type: December 31, 2022

November 30, 2022

September 30, 2022 Open-End Funds (1) $ 53,000

$ 56,744

$ 54,454 Closed-End Funds 10,361

10,812

10,146 Retail Separate Accounts 35,352

36,919

33,381 Institutional Accounts (2) 50,663

52,698

46,993 Total $ 149,376

$ 157,173

$ 144,974





(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers , each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com .

