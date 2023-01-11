Salesfloor Retailers Surpass $3 Billion USD in Virtual Selling Sales Highlighting Demand for Personalization and Omnichannel Services

Retailers leveraging the Salesfloor platform have seen a substantial year-over-year increase in sales due to growing demand for omnichannel selling capabilities

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesfloor , the industry-leading customer engagement platform that combines immersive virtual shopping, clienteling and sales automation, announced today its continued momentum into 2023 with total transaction volumes surpassing the $3 Billion USD milestone.

Salesfloor's Customer Engagement Platform for Unified Commerce promises more conversations and recommendations that deliver more sales and customer loyalty, and is adopted by a prestigious roster of clients including: Fabletics, GNC, Saks Fifth Avenue, Shopper's Drug Mart, Bloomingdale's, Ben Bridge Jeweler, and Chico's—just to name a few. The Salesfloor platform operates on four continents in verticals spanning across department stores, beauty, luxury & jewelry, apparel, sporting goods, and furniture.

"The key to winning in retail is to enable customers to conduct commerce when and how they want it and get expert help at every touchpoint," said Oscar Sachs, CEO of Salesfloor. "Salesfloor's customer engagement platform is unique in its ability to enable expert assisted shopping experiences, across channels, through humans and conversational AI. We are pleased to reach this important milestone of generating over $3 Billion of attributed sales for our customers through the Salesfloor platform."

Further adding to the plethora of personalization tools available, Salesfloor also now offers Maestro, an AI powered virtual advisor that provides an engaging online sales experience with the best recommendations for shoppers, driven by their input. Maestro ultimately guides shoppers through an intelligent conversational flow to learn about their needs, and provide the right personalized recommendation the first time—every time.

Salesfloor retailers have seen a substantial return on investment over the past year, especially following strong Black Friday through Cyber Monday sales in 2022. The trend has continued throughout December, with Salesfloor's data indicating YOY sales increased 21% in December 2022 vs 2021. Further, transaction volume increased by 23% from the previous year, indicating the growing need for virtual selling due to customers' preferences to be served by omnichannel experts in-store and online.

The data is driven from an analysis of unidentified customer data from the Salesfloor platform, with a roster of clients spanning a wide range of retail verticals.

To learn more about the award-winning customer engagement platform, Salesfloor will be in attendance at NRF 2023 in New York from January 15-17, 2023 at Booth #1108 .

About Salesfloor

Salesfloor is an award-winning mobile platform designed to personalize customer experiences. Salesfloor provides Virtual shopping, Clienteling, and Sales Automation tools to engage with customers on any channel. With over 50,000 associates from leading retailers in apparel, beauty, jewelry, and more, Salesfloor is the leader in Total Experience Retail Platforms for enterprise retailers. Brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Holt Renfrew, Bloomingdale's, Ben Bridge Jeweler, Chico's and more choose Salesfloor to drive results such as higher online conversion rates, increased basket sizes and decreased return rates. For more information, visit www.salesfloor.net and follow Salesfloor on LinkedIn and Facebook .

