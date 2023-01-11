HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL (HORP) ANNOUNCES 2023 BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® 101 BEST GLOBAL COMPANIES FOR WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP (BTC 101 GLOBAL INDEX)

Industry leaders to represent at the 2023 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky®- starting with the 2023 Americas Edition on March 13.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) – global leaders in female executive leadership development, today announced the 2023 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index) – its annual list of the world's best global companies for women in leadership. The 2023 BTC 101 Global Index is based on review by HORP of gender diversity on the Boards and Executive Management teams (over 10000 C-Suite executives) of the world's 500 largest Companies by revenue. HORP then attributes a composite gender diversity score to each Company on the basis of these two numbers to define the final rankings on the BTC 101 Global Index. To be eligible for consideration on the BTC 101 Global Index, Companies must compulsorily have over 20% of women on their Board and over 20% of women on their executive leadership team independently.

Bristol-Myers Squibb leads the 2023 BTC 101 Global Index with a Composite gender diversity score of 50 percent, followed closely by Mercadona, Walt Disney, Engie, BP, SNCF, Deutsche Telekom, Starbucks and Coca-Cola. Each of the top ten recorded composite gender diversity scores of over 46%! The full list on the BTC 101 Global Index and their gender diversity composite scores can be viewed at www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

US-headquartered Companies dominated the 2023 BTC 101 Global Index with 48 Companies in the BTC 101 Global Index. Britain (13), France (12), Germany (9), Canada (6), Switzerland (5), Netherlands (4), Australia (3), Spain (2), Sweden (2), Norway, Finland, Denmark each had one company in the BTC 101 Global Index.

Female-CEO led Companies of the world's 500 largest Companies led on the 2023 BTC 101 Global Index with 16 out of 24 Female-CEO led Companies appearing on the 2023 BTC 101 Global Index.

Overall, the entry point gender diversity composite score for the 2023 BTC 101 Global Index moved up from 30% in 2022 to 31.42% for 2023 signalling the increased importance of gender diversity at the top of the world's largest organizations as a predictor of sustainable success.

Findings from the Index as well as best practices on diversity, equity and inclusion from several leading Companies will be shared at HORP's 2023 North America (virtual) Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky – the success and leadership summit for women (virtual summit, March 13, 2023) close to International Women's Day and at subsequent editions of Break the ceiling touch the sky across the world in 2023 (Europe, Middle East, India, Greater China, ANZ, Africa, Singapore world etc). Registration for the 2023 Americas summit is already open at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/2023-americas-edition/.

The Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index is the annual study for House of Rose Professional's Mission 2029 for a Better World – the 10 year global initiative which kicked off in mid-2020 to shape a better world via quintupling the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies from 14 (in 2020) to 70 in 2029 and doubling the number of male CEOs who are actively investing in and advocating for gender diversity & inclusion.

Bob McDonald, 8th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs and retired Chairman, President & CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company and member of the "Mission 2029 for a Better world" Global Advisory Council commented, "Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. By accelerating gender diversity at the world's largest companies first through MISSION 2029 for a BETTER WORLD we can accelerate global business and influence a more sustainable, better world. While it is encouraging to see the progress large, global companies are making in terms of having more gender diverse leadership, there is a long way to go yet. I encourage Companies to join "MISSION 2029 for a Better world" which leverages HORP's international experience across Talent, Training and Transformation to accelerate their gender diversity & inclusion progress and their business and organizational impact."

Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" shared "The BTC 101 Global Index provides an excellent reference on which organizations are truly investing in gender diversity at the top. Congratulations to all the Companies on the Index. They serve as a tangible benchmark for other companies. We also want to encourage Companies not on this year's Index to join the MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD program and the 2023 world tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women and benefit from its cross-industry, international best practices on leadership, Diversity & inclusion and success."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) provides international services in the areas of Talent (Dream Job International®), Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky®) and Transformation (CEOSmith®). HORP has since 2014 helped enable over 30000 women leaders and several thousand other leaders to greater success across over 400 global organizations.

Global Companies that wish to accelerate gender diversity & inclusion and its positive impact at their organizations based on sustained, strategic interventions in the Talent, Training and Transformation spaces should email anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com. Chief HR Officers and Diversity & Inclusion Officers of Companies appearing on the 2023 BTC 101 Global Index can also write in to the undersigned to access their visual certificates of the recognition.

