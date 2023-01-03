HCCA Invites Compliance Professionals to the 27th Annual Compliance Institute

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®) is pleased to offer compliance professionals the opportunity for career development at our flagship conference, the 27th Annual Compliance Institute (CI), in April. For over two and a half decades, this event has been HCCA's primary educational and networking event for practitioners. Registration is now open at HCCA's online event page at hcca-info.org/2023CI, with early bird savings in effect through February 1.

To best meet attendees' needs, two conference experiences will be offered: in-person and virtual. In-person attendees will gather April 23–26 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA for the full conference experience including access to 121 educational sessions, face-to-face networking with peers, speakers, and solution providers, the chance to earn up to 26.4 live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs), and the opportunity to sit for an optional CCB certification exam on the last day of the conference.

Virtual attendance is offered April 24–26 and includes access to 63 educational sessions broadcast live from Anaheim via HCCA's robust virtual platform, live chat opportunities with attendees and speakers, and the chance to earn up to 19.2 live CCB CEUs. For those interested in taking a CCB certification exam, CCB offers a remote proctored exam option.

Both in-person and virtual attendees can enhance their careers through learning sessions with industry leaders, networking with speakers and peers, and engagement with/ information from solution providers. Educational sessions will cover current topics including behavioral health, compliance law, how to succeed as a compliance officer, managed care, physician compliance, privacy and security, telehealth, and much more.

Those who sign up by February 1 will receive a registration discount. To learn more, visit www.hcca-info.org/2023CI

