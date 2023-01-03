GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for December 2022

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of December 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 21.1%. Total seats increased 16.5% and the number of departures increased by 16.4%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 15.2% and the load factor was 77.9%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 10.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 5.6%. GOL's domestic load factor was 78.7%. The volume of departures increased by 11.5% and seats increased by 11.7%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 465 million, the demand (RPK) was 332 million and international load factor was 71.4%.

December/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic LTM (1) Operating data * Dec/22 Dec/21 % Var. 4Q22 4Q21 % Var. 12M22 12M21 % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 20,907 17,958 16.4 % 56,984 45,361 25.6 % 201,950 134,173 50.5 % Seats (thousand) 3,649 3,134 16.5 % 9,491 7,868 20.6 % 35,215 23,520 49.7 % ASK (million) 4,292 3,544 21.1 % 11,376 8,699 30.8 % 40,764 27,016 50.9 % RPK (million) 3,344 2,903 15.2 % 9,108 7,189 26.7 % 32,618 22,144 47.3 % Load factor 77.9 % 81.9 % -4.0 p.p 80.1 % 82.6 % -2.6 p.p 80.0 % 82.0 % -1.9 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,810 2,527 11.2 % 7,803 6,400 21.9 % 27,361 18,807 45.5 % Domestic GOL

















Departures 19,849 17,796 11.5 % 54,281 45,056 20.5 % 195,232 133,868 45.8 % Seats (thousand) 3,468 3,106 11.7 % 9,491 7,817 21.4 % 34,064 23,469 45.1 % ASK (million) 3,827 3,480 10.0 % 10,177 8,574 18.7 % 37,700 26,891 40.2 % RPK (million) 3,012 2,851 5.6 % 8,201 7,095 15.6 % 30,142 22,050 36.7 % Load factor 78.7 % 81.9 % -3.2 p.p 80.6 % 82.8 % -2.2 p.p 80.0 % 82.0 % -2.0 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,687 2,505 7.2 % 7,461 6,362 17.3 % 26,443 18,770 40.9 % International GOL

















Departures 1,058 162 NM 2,703 305 NM 6,718 305 NM Seats (thousand) 181 28 NM 467 51 NM 1,151 51 NM ASK (million) 465 64 NM 1,200 125 NM 3,064 125 NM RPK (million) 332 51 NM 907 94 NM 2,476 94 NM Load factor 71.4 % 80.1 % -0.1 p.p 75.6 % 75.2 % 0.5 p.p. 80.8 % 75.2 % 0.1 p.p. Pax on board (thousand) 123 22 NM 343 38 NM 918 38 NM On-time Departures 76.4 % 81.2 % -4.9 p.p 79.0 % 86.5 % -7.5 p.p 89.4 % 94.0 % -4.6 p.p Flight Completion 97.8 % 99.7 % -1.9 p.p 98.3 % 99.2 % -0.9 p.p 99.2 % 98.9 % 0.3 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 8.1 5.1 59.7 % 23.2 11.1 109.0 % 71.4 42.0 70.1 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.

View original content:

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.