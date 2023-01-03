AIPER MAKES A SPLASH AT CES WITH THE DEBUT OF ITS MOST ADVANCED ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER, THE SEAGULL PRO, WHICH HAS BEEN NAMED A CES 2023 INNOVATIONS AWARD HONOREE

AIPER MAKES A SPLASH AT CES WITH THE DEBUT OF ITS MOST ADVANCED ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER, THE SEAGULL PRO, WHICH HAS BEEN NAMED A CES 2023 INNOVATIONS AWARD HONOREE

The Seagull Pro features advanced, WavePath™ Navigation Technology, the world's first-ever quad-motor system, wall climbing capabilities, and three cleaning modes

The product will be one of three new products showcased as part of Aiper's new flagship line, the Seagull Series

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global creator of innovative, cordless robotic pool cleaners, today debuts its most advanced product to date – the Seagull Pro – to be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. A CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree, the new product comes complete with all new features, including WavePath™ Navigation Technology, the world's first-ever quad-motor system, wall climbing capabilities and three cleaning modes, making it one of the most thoughtfully designed pool cleaners available on the market today.

Seagull Pro, CES Innovation Award Honoree (PRNewswire)

As part of the brand's new flagship line called the Seagull Series, the Seagull Pro will be showcased alongside the new Seagull Plus and the recently launched Seagull SE. Aiper will also be debuting the Elite Pro, a special edition product that will be available starting January 5.

"It's been our mission from the start to create high quality and eco-friendly intelligent cordless, robotic pool cleaners that will make homeowners' lives easier, which we believe the Seagull Series accomplishes," says Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. "The Seagull Pro was meticulously designed by our engineering team to include the most advanced underwater cleaning features and represents thoughtful innovation that removes the hassle from pool care so homeowners can have more fun in the sun. And with validation from CES as a 2023 Innovation Award honoree, we're motivated now more than ever to continue delivering products that set a new standard for innovative cleaning technology."

The Seagull Pro: The Future of Pool Cleaning Technology

When it comes to pools, no one wants to cannon ball, swan dive or back stroke through something dirty—or spend hours scrubbing the pool walls and floor. Enter the Seagull Pro. Cordless, hassle-free, robotic, and featuring an extended battery life of up to 3-hours to provide a deep, efficient underwater clean for in- or above-ground pools up to 3,200 sq. ft., the Seagull Pro is considered one of the most advanced pool cleaners on the market to date.

Complete with the world's first quad-motor system that derives powerful, underwater movement through the suction and quick exhaust of water, the product can suck in dirt, sand, leaves, hairs, and other particles on the pool's floor more efficiently than other models.

Additional features of the Seagull Pro include the brand's signature underwater WavePath™ Navigation Technology, which allows the product to clean a pool systematically via a unique wave shape – increasing its cleaning area coverage when compared to most products that clean at random. It also features three separate cleaning modes – floor cleaning, wall cleaning, and auto-mode, which cleans both the floor and wall of a pool using the product's wall climbing abilities.

The Seagull Plus & Seagull SE: Next Generation, for Less

For those looking for a more budget friendly option, the Seagull Plus is the second most advanced product in the Seagull Series line debuting at CES that is equipped with upgraded features like an efficient battery charge time of 2.5-hours and a run time of up to 110 minutes. Designed for slightly smaller pools up to 1,300 sq. ft., the Plus also differentiates itself with powerful suction technology and a dual-motor system that allows it to easily glide along the pool's floor and pick up dirt, particles, and grime.

And for those with smaller pools up to 850 sq. ft., the final product of the Seagull Series – the Seagull SE – features an efficient battery charging time of less than 2.5-hours, a run time of up to 90 minutes, dual drive motors, and bottom scrubbers for effective, deep clean.

In addition to the above, core features of both the Seagull Plus and SE include convenient self-parking capabilities, LED indicators to easily check on the battery life status, and a nylon holding tray for dirt, grime, and other particles that users can simply rinse out and use again, thus eliminating the need of re-purchasing replacement bags or baskets.

The Elite Pro: Special Edition Product 2023

Separate from the Seagull Series, the Elite Pro is a special edition product launching for the New Year and is an alternative to the Seagull Pro for buyers looking for an elevated product at a slightly reduced cost. The Elite Pro is optimized with wall cleaning abilities as well as a dual-motor system with strong suction power for efficient, deep cleaning. It also includes a fast charge time of 2-hours, and a run time of 2-hours to clean pools up to 1,300 sq. ft. The lightweight design also differentiates it from other products on the market.

The Seagull SE can be found online now via Aiper.com and Amazon.com for $299.99, along with the Elite Pro for $799.99 starting January 5. Also coming to the website and via Amazon, the Seagull Plus will be available for purchase starting in February for $399.99. The Seagull Pro will be available starting in March for $899.99.

CES 2023 attendees can see all of Aiper's products at CES booth 9763 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center where they will be conducting product demonstrations and hosting a special new product launch event on January 5 at 11:30am Pacific Time. Aiper will also have a presence at CES Unveiled on January 3, Pepcom Digital Experience! on January 4, and Showstoppers @ CES 2023 on January 5.

For more information on Aiper cordless, robotic cleaning products, visit www.Aiper.com.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of eco-friendly, cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to create simple, smart cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners – and the overall hassle of keeping a pool clean – the company embarked on a path to merge smart technology with innovative solutions to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaner. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper product is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring, and more time enjoying quality time with friends, family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch in 2017. In 2023, the Aiper Seagull Pro was named a CES 2023 Innovations Award Honoree.

New Seagull Series (PRNewswire)

Aiper (PRNewsfoto/Aiper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aiper