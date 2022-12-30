InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Access Contact Lens (HOF-282)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I got tired of trying to see in the morning to get my contact lenses from under the sink and trying to see which was left and right with blurred vision," said an inventor from League City, Texas, "so I invented the CONTACT LENS DISPENSER."

The patent-pending invention eliminates lens from being stored where it could get lost or be difficult to locate. It also prevents attempting to read small print on packages to determine the proper placement of the lens when having blurred vision which could stop lenses from being placed in the wrong eye which could distort the user's vision. Contact lens can be easily accessed to be quickly and easily be inserted. Overall, it is practical, convenient and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-282, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

