Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Launches New Mobilizing Main Street Program Cohort

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is launching its first Mobilizing Main Street Program cohort-based program with the first 10 participating organizations representing the localities of Big Stone Gap, Buena Vista, Clarksville, Colonial Beach, Covington, Galax, Martinsville, Hilton Village in Newport News, Petersburg and Phoebus in Hampton. This two-year program will provide the framework for targeted organizational development support to Exploring Main Street (EMS) communities interested in pursuing Advancing Virginia Main Street (VMS) designation and Main Street America accredited status.

"The Virginia Main Street program has been transforming communities for over 35 years, and it continues to be critical to economic development, small business growth and job creation across the Commonwealth," said DHCD Director Bryan Horn. "This new program will foster local and ongoing community development efforts while offering targeted support to participating organizations to ensure their future success in the Virginia Main Street program."

Participants will work with DHCD staff to bolster their community for economic opportunity. The members will develop individualized work plans and implementation of program benchmarks and will assist organizations with market analysis, design assessments, grant management, and other essential tools for impactful success. This accelerated program is funded by the Virginia Main Street (VMS) Program .

For more information, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/vms

2023 Mobilizing Main Street Cohort Participants:

Town of Big Stone Gap

Main Street Buena Vista | City of Buena Vista

Town of Clarksville

Downtown Colonial Beach, Inc. | Town of Colonial Beach

Olde Town Covington | City of Covington

Galax Downtown Association | City of Galax

Uptown Partnership | City of Martinsville

Historic Hilton Village, Inc. | City of Newport News

Main Street Petersburg | City of Petersburg

Partnership for a New Phoebus | City of Hampton

