PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE AND IB SPORTS AGREE TO MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP RENEWAL FOR LIVE MMA COVERAGE IN SOUTH KOREA

PFL aiming to host future event in Seoul as part of efforts to expand company's rapidly growing fanbase in Asia

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, and IB SPORTS today announced a new multi-year rights renewal to bring expanded live coverage of PFL's events to fans in South Korea. With an expansive footprint and rapidly growing fanbase in Asia, the collaboration will bolster PFL's delivery of premium MMA content to the region and the company aims to host an event in Seoul in the next two years.

Photo by Professional Fighters League (PRNewswire)

Under the deal, IB SPORTS will broadcast each PFL League Season and PFL Challenger Series event and is one of the first global platforms to have reached an agreement to air the inaugural PFL Europe season in 2023.

"IB SPORTS is a valued partner that shares our vision and passion for advancing and growing the sport of MMA," said PFL's James Frewin, SVP, International. "We are pleased to expand our partnership for another two years, including over 24 live events and the inaugural season of PFL Europe, and commit to bringing a PFL event to South Korea during the term for local fans."

"Our premium, global MMA product is unmatched when it comes to the quality and range of our live event programming and content," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "As we continue to expand our passionate fan base in Asia, we're excited to have live coverage of the PFL League Season, Challenger Series and PFL Europe events showcased by our innovative partners at IB SPORTS."

JH Kim, CEO, IB SPORTS said, "We are thrilled to extend this successful partnership through the 2023-24 season as the exclusive TV partner in Korea. PFL, the world's top MMA content has always been the key driver content since it was launched on our sports channel. With its rapidly growing popularity in Korea, Korean fans look forward to seeing more actions of Korean fighters in upcoming seasons and attending PFL Korea event in the closest future."

PFL is the #1 fastest growing company in MMA and the #2 MMA company on worldwide basis. PFL is the only in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year, making PFL a "win and advance" meritocracy like all other major sports. PFL fighter roster hails from over 20 countries and 25% of PFL fighters are independently ranked in the top 25 of their weight-class. The Company leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage powering real-time betting and next-gen viewing experience. PFL airs live in the U.S. on ESPN and ESPN+ and is broadcast and streamed to 140 countries with 25 leading international media partners.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide on all key metrics and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. The Company has four global live fight franchises: PFL League Season, PFL Challenger Series, PFL PPV Super Fights, and PFL Europe.

PFL airs in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and is broadcast and streamed to 140 countries with 25 international leading media partners, including DAZN, DirectTV, Viaplay, Sky Sports, and MBC. PFL has dozens of major brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, GEICO, Bose, US Marine Corps, and Celsius Energy Drink.

PFL is backed by blue-chip investors including Ares, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with over 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

About IB SPORTS

IB SPORTS is a company specialized in operation/broadcasting of sports channels as well as the production of quality contents.

IB SPORTS operates General Sports Channel IB SPORTS, Golf Channel Korea in cooperation with NBC Universal and classic movie channel World Classic Movie.

