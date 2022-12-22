M2 CAPITAL UPDATES ON ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M2 Capital Partners (UK) Limited ("M2 Capital", "M2C" or the "Firm"), an ANGLO-CANADIAN private equity/investment firm, updates today on its tender offer (the "Offer") for 100% of the outstanding shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. ("Superior" or the "Company") (NYSE: SUP), which was announced on Friday – November 11, 2022.

M2 Capital submitted the attached Offer Letter (the "Letter") to Superior, earlier this month.

Once Superior answers M2 Capital's Letter – M2 Capital will file a Schedule TO with the US Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Offer is subject to customary and other terms and conditions.

ABOUT M2 CAPITAL



M2 Capital is an ANGLO-CANADIAN private equity/investment firm focused on value creation. M2 Capital is focused on four types of efficiencies: (1) Managerial – we augment the management team, as necessary; (2) Operational – we bring in top consultants to optimize assets; (3) Technical – we invest in the newest / best-in-class technologies; and, (4) Capital – we optimize the capital base to best fit the company's needs.



For more information, visit www.mtwocapital.com.

ABOUT SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES



Superior's is a highly leveraged aluminum wheels manufacturer – which facilities in in North America and Europe.



For more information, visit www.supind.com.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can generally be identified by the use of future dates or words such as "may," "should," "could," "will," "expects," "seeks to," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and M2C does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Media Contact - Zane Piekenbrock, Vice-Chairman, +1 416 388 1052, Superior.Offer@mtwocapital.com



