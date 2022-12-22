Cydcor Brings Holiday Joy Volunteering more than 200 Hours and Donating $5,000 in support of the Annual Southern California Spark of Love Toy Drive

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --- Cydcor, the leader in customer acquisition solutions, partnered with Ventura County Firefighters for the 30th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive, which brings holiday magic to more than 33,000 underserved children across Southern California.

Cydcor donated $5,000 and volunteered more than 200 hours supporting the Annual Spark of Love Toy Drive which brings holiday magic to more than 33,000 underserved children across Southern California. “Giving back is an important part of Cydcor’s culture, and these events help build both the team and the community,” said Vera Quinn Cydcor CEO and President. (PRNewswire)

"Volunteering positively impacts our team as much as the organizations we help," said Cydcor President & CEO Vera Quinn .

Spark of Love works with organizations throughout the community to collect and distribute new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment to children and teens in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Riverside Counties.

"Cydcor team members volunteered more than 200 hours sorting, organizing, and preparing toys for holiday donations made possible through the efforts of Spark of Love," said Cydcor CEO and President Vera Quinn. "When we saw the large number of organizations in need of support, Cydcor donated $5,000 to help ensure children and teens who would otherwise go without, would have something to open this holiday season."

"We are so thankful for the help of Cydcor and other local organizations for their help in making children's holidays a bit brighter, especially in communities still contending with the long-term effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy," said Crystal Stratton, Ventura County Spark of Love Community Engagement Program Administrator.

"Opportunities like volunteering for the Spark of Love Toy Drive positively impact our team members as much as the organizations we are helping," Quinn continued. "Giving back is an important part of Cydcor's culture, and these events help build both the team and the community," Quinn concluded.

Want to support Spark of Love? Go to their website at https://vcfd.org/spark-of-love-toy-drive/

About Cydcor

Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales, call center, and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com.

