Castellum divests properties for SEK 962 M

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum divest the properties Marievik 27 and Marievik 30 to AMF Fastigheter for SEK 962 million, of which SEK 80 million will be paid when the new detailed development plan becomes legally binding. Underlying property value wich is in line with book value, amounts to SEK 962 M with a market deduction for deferred tax.

The properties have a total leasable area of 11,620 sq. m. with AFRY and Leica being the largest tenants.

"We are pleased to be able to hand over these well-managed properties to AMF Fastigheter as the natural taker and who will continue to drive development in the area," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO, Castellum AB.

The transaction in brief

Properties: Marievik 27 and Marievik 30

Buyer: AMF Properties

Sale price: SEK 962 M

Closing date: 3 April 2023

Rental value: approx. SEK 45 M annually

Tenants: AFRY and Leica

Lettable area: 11 620 sq. m.

Economic occupancy rate: 98 %

