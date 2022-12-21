SCIENTIFIC GAMES SYSTEMS POWER RETAIL AND DIGITAL SALES FOR LOTTO BAYERN IN MUNICH

Company's Most Advanced Gaming System Is Now Live for Two German State Lotteries

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces a new contract with Staatliche Lotterie- und Spielbankverwaltung (LOTTO Bayern) in Munich, Germany, featuring the company's most advanced lottery gaming systems technology, SYMPHONY. The new gaming system is powering the state lottery's 3,300 retail points-of-sale as well as digital sales. SYMPHONY is now live for two German state lotteries.

Scientific Games announces a new contract with Staatliche Lotterie- und Spielbankverwaltung (LOTTO Bayern) in Munich, Germany, featuring the company’s most advanced lottery gaming systems technology, SYMPHONY. (PRNewswire)

The new gaming system from Scientific Games advances Staatliche Lotterie- und Spielbankverwaltung (LOTTO Bayern) to fully modular, modern systems architecture that supports multi-channel sales. LOTTO Bayern products include Eurojackpot, LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77 and SUPER 6, as well as GlückSpirale, Die Sieger-Chance, Keno, Plus 5, TOTO, pull tab tickets and instant scratch games.

Claus Niederalt, President of the Staatliche Lotterie- und Spielbankverwaltung, said, "Scientific Games is a long-term reliable technology and service partner who not only meets our very demanding architectural targets with their new SYMPHONY platform, but also offers a transformation path facilitating our transition from monolithic to new modular architecture."

Staatliche Lotterie- und Spielbankverwaltung transfers more than 400 million euros to the Bavarian state budget each year. These funds enable additional services, especially in the areas sports and culture, monument preservation and other public areas and conservation, which would otherwise not be possible or only possible with difficulty, and thus is a benefit for all citizens in Bavaria.

Matthias Müller, VP Strategic Sales & Marketing for Scientific Games, said, "Staatliche Lotterie- und Spielbankverwaltung (LOTTO Bayern), has taken a smart step toward the future with our new SYMPHONY gaming systems technology. This advanced, modular system from Scientific Games offers LOTTO Bayern the agility to adapt quickly to ever-changing consumer behaviors and rapidly evolving retail and digital sales environments."

Scientific Games has served Staatliche Lotterie- und Spielbankverwaltung since the mid-1990s and currently supplies the company with a digital lottery platform, sports betting engine, retail point-of-sale technology and a terminal management system, as well as instant scratch card games.

The global lottery company provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe, including all 16 German state lotteries. Scientific Games is the largest lottery systems provider in Europe and the fastest growing in the U.S. The company has more than 30 digital lottery customers globally, and powers the world's largest government sports betting program in Turkey.

SYMPHONY™ is a trademark of Scientific Games. © 2022 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scientific Games LLC