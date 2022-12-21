Resilience Establishes Tom Gamble Memorial Scholarship Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience , the next-gen cyber risk company, has established the Tom Gamble Memorial Scholarship Fund to pay tribute to the honor and memory of Tom Gamble who passed away in June. Tom joined Resilience in the summer of 2020 and was the Global Chief Distribution Officer.

To help support the next generation of cyber risk professionals, the fund establishes two annual security-focused scholarships for young insurance brokers who embody Tom's passion for seeking out innovative solutions rather than resting on industry norms. Recipients will be enrolled in two classes offered by SANS Technology Institute, one of the nation's largest cybersecurity programs and the only college focused solely on cybersecurity. In order to best educate these brokers about the technical issues faced by their clients, they will receive training on essential skills and techniques to defend networks ( SANS 401 ) and how to build an incident response process for dynamic cyber threats ( SANS 504 ).

"You always wanted Tom in the room. His experience, having been through all market conditions, working with clients on all sorts of risks, understanding how people think and why they have a certain perspective, made us all better," said Mario Vitale, President of Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions. "His good nature, his smile, and his laugh were infectious. This scholarship is about Tom's professionalism, his energy, and his passion. Recipients are going to have a lot to live up to."

An industry leader for over three decades, Tom was widely respected and was admired by his colleagues. Over the course of a highly successful career, Tom held multiple senior executive positions including National Brokerage Leader for Arch Insurance Group and President of the Global Mergers & Acquisitions Group for Zurich Insurance, where he built and managed the global M&A group, the first fully integrated underwriting unit for M&A in the world.

When he joined Resilience, Tom said: "Without exception, cyber risk is the top challenge for businesses today. My goal is to further enhance the innovations that will transform how carriers and brokers serve clients with a better cyber risk management model."

The Tom Gamble Memorial Scholarship Fund will help instill that spirit and drive to continuously seek out the best cybersecurity technology solution in tomorrow's industry leaders.

Resilience helps middle-to-large market enterprises connect their cyber insurance coverage with advanced cybersecurity visibility and actionable cyber hygiene. Their recently launched new website ( www.cyberresilience.com ), and campaign, titled "Rewriting the Rules of Risk," advocate a unique approach to the integration of technology, economics, and behavior to break down barriers between risk management, information security, and financial leaders.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience's team is globally dispersed, with offices in New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Toronto, and London. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agency and security services through its expert security team.

