Jama Software® Launches Jama Connect® for Robotics

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software®, the industry-leading requirements management and traceability solution provider, announces the launch of Jama Connect® for Robotics, which incorporates product development and functional safety best practices based on the IEC 61508 industrial standard for robotics product development.

Jama Connect for Robotics is a complete set of frameworks, example projects, and procedural, export, and configuration documentation that helps teams reduce deployment time, ensure best practice adoption, and increase the success rate of innovation. This solution comes with a fully equipped package that contains a robotics dataset, a procedural guide to functional safety based on IEC 61508, and other relevant guides. All these items help companies accelerate robotics product development with comprehensive reporting to document the process and improve compliance.

"Jama Software is proud to release a first-of-its-kind solution to the market that caters to all companies innovating and developing robotics applications," said Tom Tseki, Chief Revenue Officer of Jama Software. "Jama Connect for Robotics enables companies to rapidly innovate, reduce risk, implement Live Traceability™, and optimize their systems development process."

"Jama Connect for Robotics provides a consistent and comprehensible way to specify, analyze, and create critical products in compliance with IEC 61508," stated Nicole Pappler, Senior Functional Safety Expert, AlektoMetis. "This solution allows for a structured approach to assigning functionality and safety functions to components. In addition, the solution provides a framework to accumulate the relevant and necessary documentation and evidence needed for getting the functional safety capabilities of the final product confirmed by the certification bodies."

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect® to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect uniquely creates Live Traceability™ through siloed development, test, and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Our rapidly growing customer base of more than 12.5 million users across 30 countries spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, financial services, and insurance industries. For more information about Jama Connect services, please visit www.jamasoftware.com

