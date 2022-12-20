SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Caribou Coffee Company, Inc. - CBOU

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ACCESSWIRE) Pomerantz Grossman Hufford Dahlstrom & Gross LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Caribou Coffee Company, Inc. ("Caribou" or the "Company") (ISIN: US142042209) (CUSIP: 142042020) concerning the proposed acquisition of Caribou Coffee Company, Inc. by an investor group led by Joh. A. Benckiser Group in a transaction valued at approximately $340 million in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the Caribou directors are breaching their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately shop the Company and maximize shareholder value. Under the terms of the agreement, Caribou shareholders will be entitled to receive $16.00 per share in cash for each share of Caribou common stock. However, the price to revenue multiple for the Company is below comparable transactions, and at least one analyst targeted the price at 19.00 per share.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 75 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of defrauded investors. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

