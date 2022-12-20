Patriot Growth Insurance Services Adds Four New Agency Partners in Florida

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, announces the addition of four new partner agencies into its Shapiro Insurance Group platform. The newly added agencies serve Florida-area businesses and personal insurance customers. This brings the total number of Patriot partner agencies under the Shapiro Insurance Group to seventeen.

Joining the Patriot community are Metropolitan Insurance Services; Mendez Insurance; Gilliland Insurance Group; and Sandsprit Insurance. The new partners provide property and casualty insurance services with expertise in the challenging Florida market. Metropolitan Insurance Services also boasts a strong focus in commercial transportation risks.

"On behalf of the entire Shapiro Insurance Group, we're excited to welcome these top-performing agencies to the Patriot network," said Joel Shapiro, CEO of Shapiro Insurance Group. "The experience, knowledge and talent they bring will be an integral part of our continued success and growth."

Each of the new agencies provides a full suite of insurance and risk-management services to individuals and businesses. Their expertise allows them to develop custom programs that fit their clients' personal and business needs.

"These agencies are a great complement to the Shapiro Insurance Group in Florida and to Patriot nationally," said Matt Gardner, Chairman and CEO of Patriot. "We look forward to providing The Shapiro Insurance Group and its new agency partners the resources and capital they need to continue on their aggressive growth journey."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,600 employees operating in 125 locations across 24 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

Media Contact:

Tammy Cameron

tcameron@patriotgis.com

View original content:

SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services