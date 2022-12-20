Automotive Grade Linux Showcases Open Source Technology and Software Defined Vehicle at CES 2023

Amazon Web Services (AWS), EPAM, Igalia, Panasonic, Renesas and VNC Automotive to demonstrate open source connected car applications in the AGL booth.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for all connected car technologies, will be at CES 2023 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall Booth #4141 from January 5-8, 2023.

AGL will demonstrate infotainment and instrument cluster technology developed collaboratively by the AGL community. Additional open source automotive demos include Amazon Web Services (AWS), EPAM, Igalia, Panasonic, Renesas and VNC Automotive. The AGL booth will be open to the public during CES show hours and during the AGL Evening Reception & Demo Showcase. Additional details are available here .

"We have been working on software defined vehicles for the past eight years, bringing together automakers, suppliers and tech companies to collaborate and develop open source software for the entire industry," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. "The AGL platform continues to mature as we integrate newer technologies including Flutter, VirtIO for virtualization and Linux containers, and we look forward to demonstrating the latest updates at CES 2023."

AGL is an open source project hosted at the Linux Foundation that is changing the way automotive manufacturers build software. More than 150 members , including 10 automakers, are working together to develop a common platform that can serve as the de facto industry standard for infotainment, telematics, and instrument cluster applications. Sharing an open platform allows for code reuse and a more efficient development process as developers and suppliers can build once and have a product work for multiple automakers.

The AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) platform includes an operating system, middleware and application framework, and provides 70-80% of the starting point for a production project. Automakers and suppliers customize the other 20-30% of the platform with features, services and branding to meet their product and customer needs.

AGL is currently being used in production and is on the road today in Toyota and Lexus vehicles globally as well as the Subaru Outback and Legacy . A list of additional products and services that support AGL are available in the AGL Vendor Marketplace .

AGL Evening Reception & Demo Showcase

AGL will be hosting an Evening Reception & Demo Showcase on Friday, January 6, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm PT in the AGL booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Booth #4141. Additional details and registration are available here .

The AGL booth will feature several infotainment and instrument cluster demos developed collaboratively by the AGL community, as well as AGL demos by Amazon Web Services (AWS), EPAM, Igalia, Panasonic, Renesas and VNC Automotive.

AGL Demos:

Instrument Cluster : Infotainment and Instrument Cluster applications using container technology to run on a single microprocessor. Using Linux containers, different versions of the infotainment systems can be deployed.

Infotainment : demonstrates the new AGL Flutter based reference applications running the latest Nifty Needlefish code release as well as a Flutter based Instrument Cluster.

Steering wheel : A production steering wheel from Suzuki is incorporated into the infotainment demo connected via CAN. Commands available from the steering wheel include media functions and cruise control.

Connectivity : In-vehicle communication utilizes the latest W3C Vehicle Signal Specification (VSS).

Hardware: All demos utilize the latest AGL Reference Hardware . : All demos utilize the latest AGL

Demos by AGL members:

AWS : Connected Vehicles Made Easy with AWS and AGL – Stop by for a test drive and explore how easy and cost-effective it is for automakers to collect, transform, and transfer vehicle data to the cloud in near-real time while allowing deployment and management of vehicle software and configuration remotely and at scale using AWS IoT FleetWise and AGL. Stop by for a test drive and explore how easy and cost-effective it is for automakers to collect, transform, and transfer vehicle data to the cloud in near-real time while allowing deployment and management of vehicle software and configuration remotely and at scale using AWS IoT FleetWise and AGL.

EPAM : Software Defined Vehicle Building Blocks – Check out EPAM's building blocks for the Software Defined Vehicle, which include virtualization for digital cockpit and central compute unit; cloud-to-vehicle services deployment and orchestration, including AGL application updates; AAOS integration with AGL-based systems; mixed-safety system based on open source software. Check out EPAM's building blocks for the Software Defined Vehicle, which include virtualization for digital cockpit and central compute unit; cloud-to-vehicle services deployment and orchestration, including AGL application updates; AAOS integration with AGL-based systems; mixed-safety system based on open source software.

Igalia : Web UI on AGL Demo Platform – Explore the HTML-only interface of the AGL demo platform running on different of the supported hardware platforms. Explore the HTML-only interface of the AGL demo platform running on different of the supported hardware platforms.

Panasonic Automotive : Achieving Software Defined Vehicle with AGL through VirtIO – Software Defined Vehicle has been a hot topic in the automotive world, enabling OEMs/Tier1 to develop software decoupled from the limitations of hardware. Panasonic Automotive will present how the standard device virtualization framework VirtIO is empowering AGL to realize "Software Defined Vehicle" with a series of demonstrations, relating cloud-native environment parity and flexible UI/UX design across multiple displays enabled by VirtIO. Software Defined Vehicle has been a hot topic in the automotive world, enabling OEMs/Tier1 to develop software decoupled from the limitations of hardware. Panasonic Automotive will present how the standard device virtualization framework VirtIO is empowering AGL to realize "Software Defined Vehicle" with a series of demonstrations, relating cloud-native environment parity and flexible UI/UX design across multiple displays enabled by VirtIO.

Renesas : Connected Car Platform Solution for AGL — Connected car platform solution using R-Car series environment for AGL. R-Car supports VSS interface and isolated OSS system for cybersecurity and to protect the gateway system. Connected car platform solution using R-Car series environment for AGL. R-Car supports VSS interface and isolated OSS system for cybersecurity and to protect the gateway system.

VNC Automotive : Connectivity Enriched Journeys – Experience the future of in-vehicle infotainment and see how our tech can empower all vehicle occupants, making journeys more entertaining, productive and safer than ever. Experience the future of in-vehicle infotainment and see how our tech can empower all vehicle occupants, making journeys more entertaining, productive and safer than ever.

If you would like to schedule a meeting or demo onsite to learn more about AGL, please contact pr@automotivelinux.org.

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at the Linux Foundation. Learn more at automotivelinux.org.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit linuxfoundation.org

