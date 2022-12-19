USPS Embraces America's Furry Friends With New Love Forever Stamps

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

New Love Forever Stamp features puppy and kitten with front paws resting atop a big heart. (PRNewswire)

What: The U.S. Postal Service will honor America's love affair with beloved canine and feline pets with the issuance of its new Love 2023 Forever stamps.





The first-day-of-issue event for the stamps is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #LoveStamps.



Who: Judy de Torok, corporate affairs vice president, U.S. Postal Service, will serve as dedicating official.



When: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. CST



Where: Austin Pets Alive!

1156 West Cesar Chavez St.

Austin, TX 78703



RSVP: Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/lovestamps



Background: Cats and dogs are two of America's favorite pets, and it is no surprise that connecting with pets has benefits. Pets provide companionship and love; interacting with a cuddly kitten or a playful puppy can reduce loneliness and raise spirits. Some studies have even shown that pets might also be responsible for lower blood pressure, improved heart health and lowered stress.





Evoking feelings of warmth and playfulness, each stamp shows a cute and cuddly animal resting its front paws on a big red heart. Sure to add a bit of whimsy to your valentines, these adorable stamps are also suitable for use on letters and cards throughout the year.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

