Perrigo to Host Virtual Investor Day on February 28, 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading global provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that it will host a Virtual Investor Day on February 28, 2023, in conjunction with its regular quarterly earnings. At that meeting, management will share the Company's 2023-2025 strategic plans to Optimize and Accelerate the performance of the recently transformed Company through a continuation of strong net sales and market share growth, a global supply chain initiative designed to substantively increase gross margins, a focus on cash generation and a capital allocation plan that prioritizes dividends and debt reduction. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. EST and feature presentations from executive leadership.

A live audio webcast of the Investor Day, including the Q&A session, and the accompanying presentation will be available at https://investor.perrigo.com/home. A replay will also be available.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those relating to Perrigo's strategic plans and goals, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors—many of which beyond the Company's control—that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. These include: inflationary pressures and other general economic, credit, and market conditions, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; the effects of current and future epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19 and its variants; supply chain impacts on the Company's business; the impact of the war in Ukraine and any escalation thereof and related sanctions; the outbreak or escalation of conflict in other regions where we do business; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain, certain regulatory approvals; the risk that potential liabilities retained in connection with the sale of the Company's Rx business may exceed estimates; the Company's ability to achieve the benefits expected from the acquisition of Héra SAS ("HRA Pharma"), including risks that the Company's synergy estimates are inaccurate or that the Company faces higher than anticipated integration or other costs; risks associated with the integration of HRA Pharma, including the risk that growth rates are adversely affected by any delay in the integration of sales and distribution networks and the risk that inventory returns and other potential costs relating to the transition from external distributors to internal sales force are greater than expected; the consummation and success of other announced and unannounced acquisitions or dispositions and the Company's ability to realize the desired benefits thereof; the Company's ability to execute and achieve the desired benefits of announced cost-reduction efforts and other strategic initiatives and investments, including the announced supply chain reinvention program; and the potential for adverse resolutions of uncertain tax positions and other pending and potential third-party claims, disputes and litigation. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 1, 2022, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

