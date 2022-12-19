Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9, 2023

Presentation at 3:45pm Pacific Time ( 6:45pm Eastern Time ) immediately followed by a Q&A Session to begin at approximately 4:05pm Pacific Time ( 7:05pm Eastern Time )

The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com. A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

+1.858.291.6421

ir@illumina.com

Media:

David McAlpine

+1.347.327.1336

pr@illumina.com

View original content:

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.