Continuing to Bolster its Management Group, Anchin Admits Three to the Partnership and Promotes Nine to Director and Eight to Senior Manager

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier New York based accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of twenty professionals, representing the largest group of promotions in the firm's history. Three professionals have been promoted to Partner, nine have been promoted to Director, and eight have been promoted to Senior Manager.

Audelene Gutierrez, Edward Kim, and Gwayne Lai have been promoted to Partner; Sherri Cohen, Raymond Dragon, Kelly Igoe, Martin Miller, Stefan Myszka, Jinal Shah, Marina Shah, Kristen Thurston, and Anna Wong have been promoted to Director; and the newly promoted Senior Managers are: Robyn Conte, Kamila Gosiewski, Daniel Lee, Simon Lin, Vera Mittiga, Marlen Preyger, Abu Quayyum, and Annie Zhao. These promotions highlight new leaders in Assurance and Tax, and in specialty areas such as Family Office and Private Client, the Emerging Companies Group, and the Litigation, Forensic & Valuation Services group.

Anchin is proud to recognize these individuals whose distinction in personal and professional development has helped them become leaders in their respective fields. "The promotions group this year is made up of individuals who have excelled in upholding the values and integrity of the firm," says Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "In our century-long history of reliability and stability, we have focused on always cultivating the next generation of leaders. It is important for this group to continue to contribute to providing our clients with excellent service. I am proud of my colleagues as they help build on Anchin's established reputation as a trusted accounting and advisory firm."

The new promotes to Partner include:

Audelene Gutierrez, CPA, CGMA, is an Accounting and Audit Partner with more than 15 years of experience, including over 10 years of experience at Anchin as a member of the Financial Services Practice. Audelene provides a range of accounting, business and consulting services to her clients. She is responsible for audit engagements for financial services clients with a wide array of investments, including domestic and foreign securities, broker/dealers, private equity firms and funds of funds.

Edward Kim, CPA, is a Tax Partner in the Private Client group at Anchin. He has over 12 years of experience advising high net worth individuals and families on various financial matters and taxes for their related entities, trusts, and private foundations. Edward serves clients using his wide range of expertise in matters such as income tax planning, family wealth transfer planning and estate planning for all related entities, trusts, and foundations.

Gwayne Lai, CPA, MS, is a Tax Partner at Anchin and is a member of the firm's International Services Group. He specializes in all aspects of international taxation across a wide variety of industries. Gwayne has more than 12 years of experience in providing cross-border tax planning and consulting services to individuals, corporations, and partnerships.

The new promotes to Director include:

Sherri Cohen, CPA, is a Client Accounting Advisory Services and Fund Administration Director with over 25 years of experience in both public and private accounting in a wide variety of industries, including Debt Equity, Financial Services, Real Estate, Not for Profit, Legal, Service and Consumer Products.

Raymond Dragon, MBA, MS, CPVA, ASA, is an Accredited Business Valuation Consultant in Litigation, Forensic, and Valuation Services at Anchin. He has over 25 years of experience in valuation, M&A, corporate finance, forensic accounting, litigation support and expert testimony.

Kelly Igoe is a Director in Anchin's Private Client group. Her focus areas include family office support and matrimonial advisory. She has more than 10 years of experience serving family offices, high net worth individuals and families.

Martin Miller is a Director in Anchin's Private Client Group with nearly 15 years of experience serving high-net-worth individuals and families. He is responsible for overseeing family office support services for his clients, and helping to leverage the firm's resources to recommend effective strategic planning customized for each client's unique needs

Stefan Myszka, CPA, is an accounting and audit Director at Anchin with more than 13 years of experience. He is a member of the Firm's Architecture & Engineering and Construction Industry Groups. Stefan focuses on providing his clients with assurance and tax planning strategies.

Jinal Shah, is a Tax Director at Anchin with more than 14 years of experience. He is a member of the firm's Financial Services Group and Private Client Group and has been with the firm since 2005.

Marina Shah, CPA, is an Accounting and Audit Director in the Financial Services Group at Anchin. Marina specializes in providing audit and tax services for a variety of investment company structures, including domestic and offshore funds, master-feeder structures, private equity, fund of funds and management companies.

Kristen Thurston, CPA, is an Accounting & Audit Director and a member of Anchin's Private Client Group. She has more than 15 years of experience servicing high net worth individuals and families.

Anna Wong, CPA, is a Director in the Financial Services and Private Equity groups at Anchin. She specializes in the taxation of securities transactions and financial services companies, which include domestic and foreign securities, options, foreign currencies, swaps, futures and forward contracts.

The new promotes to Senior Manager include:

Robyn Conte, CPA, is a Senior Manager in Anchin's Consumer Products group.

Kamila Gosiewski is a Senior Manager and Co-Head of Anchin's Emerging Companies group.

Daniel Lee, CPA, MST, is a Senior Tax Manager.

Simon Lin, CPA, MSA, is a Senior Tax Manager.

Vera Mittiga is a Senior Manager and Co-Head of Anchin's Emerging Companies group.

Marlen Preyger, CPA, is a Senior Tax Manager in Anchin's Technology group.

Abu Quayyum is a Senior Tax Manager in Anchin's Private Client group.

Annie Zhao is a Senior Manager in Anchin's Tax Controversy group.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly-focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 450, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

