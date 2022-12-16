Pact Opens Shop in Palo Alto

EARTH'S FAVORITE™ CLOTHING COMPANY ANNOUNCES SECOND BRICK-AND-MORTAR STORE IN THE BAY AREA

Meet the Bestselling Organic Cotton Basics You Have to Feel to Believe.

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pact, also known as Earth's Favorite™ Clothing Company, announced the opening of its second Bay Area storefront in Palo Alto, California. Located just off of El Camino Real in the Town and Country Village shopping area, Pact plans to bring premium, organic clothing to the Palo Alto community at 855 El Camino Real.

The store is set to feature some of Pact's bestselling collections, as well as seasonal releases and organic basics. At the forefront of sustainability, Pact believes in creating everyday wear that is centered around being certified organic, Fair Trade, and carbon-neutral. This new store provides the perfect starting point for any new shopper to feel, try, and buy Pact's styles firsthand—and the perfect outlet for long-standing fans to browse bestsellers in person.

Pact's high environmental and labor standards have gained them a large following among those looking for a more sustainable way to shop. "We've sold our products to one million customers across the country via our website," says Brendan Synnott, founder of Pact, "but we believe that we can deepen the existing customer relationship, and build new ones, by offering a retail experience that matches our brand values."

The new 1,300-square-foot storefront is Pact's second brick-and-mortar location in California, with its first in the Hayes Valley neighborhood of San Francisco, which opened in October 2021. The Palo Alto store will open its doors to the public on Friday, December 16, 2022.

ABOUT PACT

Pact is a company on a mission to make Earth's Favorite™ Clothing. They source sustainable materials, partner with fair trade factories, save water, and offset their carbon footprint from seed to tee. Founded as an underwear company in 2011, Pact has expanded into a go-to brand for all things organic cotton, including their bestselling underwear, soft loungewear, and everyday wear for the whole family, as well as 100% organic bed and bath products. Want to learn more? Visit wearpact.com or follow @_pact on Instagram.

