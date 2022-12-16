Creatd, Inc. Engages Market Surveillance Expert to Identify Unusual Activity in its Ongoing Mission to Curb Illegal Naked-Short Selling

Creatd engages market surveillance and shareholder intelligence leader to assist in the Company's investigation into potential aberrant trading practices.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), announced today that it has engaged Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC ("ShareIntel") as part of its commitment to protect its shareholders from abusive naked-short selling.

In addition to its recently announced formation of CEOBloc , the Company is partnering with ShareIntel, a compliance-driven SAAS platform that provides public companies with unprecedented access and insight into shareholder position movement and settlement data. Together both companies will implement action plans to surveil and pursue any abusive activity.

Commented Chairman and CEO Jeremy Frommer, "If the Company has been subject to illegal naked short-selling of its underlying stock, we must get to the bottom of it. Taking this step is a matter of fiduciary responsibility. I intend on escalating this issue to the highest levels of the financial services industry to protect the integrity of the capital markets, especially the more vulnerable entrepreneurial, growth-oriented stocks."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

