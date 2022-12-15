Mindgruve Wins MarCom Award for Digital Marketing Campaign

Mindgruve Recognized as Gold Winner in International Competition for Marketing and Communication Professionals

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve, one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the U.S., has been named a gold winner in the strategic communication category of the prestigious MarCom Awards . The team won for its " Let's Find a Way " client campaign for First Horizon Bank. The MarCom Awards recognize outstanding achievement by creative professionals in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs.

MarCom winners are selected from over 300 categories in Print, Web, Video and Strategic Communications with entries throughout the United States, Canada, and 43 other countries. Mindgruve's winning campaign was an effort to expand brand awareness and establish trust with existing and potential clients in the bank's portfolio of markets.

"Our team of strategists, creatives, and media experts worked in collaboration to ideate and launch the 'Let's Find a Way' campaign for First Horizon," says Chad Robley, Mindgruve's Chief Executive Officer. "Our multi channel, creative campaign launch was a big success while driving outstanding results for our client. It's an honor to be recognized for our work on this campaign."

Mindgruve continues to grow and expand its client roster across a variety of industries such as skincare, apparel, retail, healthcare, technology and finance. Recent new business wins include First Horizon Bank , QuietKat , Dupont and Bay City Brewing Company, among others.

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most-respected creative competitions in the world. Winners range from huge international creative agencies to Fortune 500 companies. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMPC), a 27-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals.

About Mindgruve

We are a global digital agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth through marketing and digital transformation. For more information, visit https://mindgruve.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

